News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

Global Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Sentiment, U.K. Inflation, Eurozone PMI

In the week ahead, readings on U.S. home sales and consumer sentiment will be released, the U.K. will see new inflation data, and the eurozone gets a report on services and manufacturing activity.

Treasury, USTR Send Mixed Messages Over China Tariffs

The Treasury secretary and the administration's top trade official took markedly different positions over whether the U.S. will move forward with tariffs on Chinese imports, punctuating several days of negotiations between the world's two biggest economies with a question mark.

Greece Steps Closer to Completing Bailout Review

Greece and its international creditors have reached an initial agreement on the reforms Athens must adopt thus paving the way for the completion of the bailout review, the country's last after an eight-year bailout regime.

Iran Uses Nuclear Pact to Bargain With EU Over U.S. Sanctions

Iran promised to uphold the pact curbing its nuclear activities if the EU can offset renewed U.S. sanctions, senior officials said, advocating an approach that would widen a deepening schism between Washington and Brussels.

U.S. Government Bonds Pay More Than Debt From Other Developed Nations

U.S. government bonds are paying more than debt from other developed countries for the first time in almost two decades, a new sign of investors' struggle to reconcile expectations for faster U.S. growth with concerns about the impact of deficits and inflation.

Behind a Hedge Fund's Billion-Dollar Bet on Busted Oil Companies

With oil prices at their highest level in three years, it would seem a good time to cash out of energy investments purchased cheaply during the oil rout. Hedge-fund manager Fir Tree is finding it isn't.

The Long and Difficult Road to a U.S.-U.K. Trade Deal

Politicians on both sides of the Atlantic have spoken enthusiastically about a U.S.-U.K. free-trade deal. But a report suggests that such a deal wouldn't be quick or easy.

Split in Goods and Services Inflation Underscores Fed's Challenge

Inflation has been a puzzle in the U.S. economy for years, failing to move up much when the unemployment rate tumbled. To resolve the discrepancy, it helps to look at the U.S. as two economies: one for goods, another for services.

The Mystery of the Small-Cap Rally

Hot sectors are driving small stocks while a few big companies are holding back the large-cap indexes.

Main Street Banks Feel Squeezed by New Lending Rivals

Hedge funds, private-equity firms and others are elbowing into business loans. Midsize banks are being forced to rethink a business that is a key part of their revenue.