News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

Global Stocks Rise as Fears of Trade War Ease

Global stocks rose as concerns about a trade war between the U.S. and China eased.

U.S. Sends Mixed Messages on China

The Treasury secretary and the administration's top trade official took markedly different positions over whether the U.S. will move forward with tariffs on Chinese imports, punctuating several days of negotiations between the world's two biggest economies with a question mark.

Greece Steps Closer to Completing Bailout Review

Greece and its international creditors have reached an initial agreement on the reforms Athens must adopt thus paving the way for the completion of the bailout review, the country's last after an eight-year bailout regime.

Global Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Sentiment, U.K. Inflation, Eurozone PMI

In the week ahead, readings on U.S. home sales and consumer sentiment will be released, the U.K. will see new inflation data, and the eurozone gets a report on services and manufacturing activity.

Strong Car Demand From U.S. Boosts Japan's Exports in April

Japanese exports rose 7.8% in April from a year ago, boosted by strong car demand from the U.S., data from Japan's finance ministry showed Monday.

U.S. Government Bonds Pay More Than Debt From Other Developed Nations

U.S. government bonds are paying more than debt from other developed countries for the first time in almost two decades, a new sign of investors' struggle to reconcile expectations for faster U.S. growth with concerns about the impact of deficits and inflation.

The Long and Difficult Road to a U.S.-U.K. Trade Deal

Politicians on both sides of the Atlantic have spoken enthusiastically about a U.S.-U.K. free-trade deal. But a report suggests that such a deal wouldn't be quick or easy.

Split in Goods and Services Inflation Underscores Fed's Challenge

Inflation has been a puzzle in the U.S. economy for years, failing to move up much when the unemployment rate tumbled. To resolve the discrepancy, it helps to look at the U.S. as two economies: one for goods, another for services.

Behind a Hedge Fund's Billion-Dollar Bet on Busted Oil Companies

With oil prices at their highest level in three years, it would seem a good time to cash out of energy investments purchased cheaply during the oil rout. Hedge-fund manager Fir Tree is finding it isn't.

The Mystery of the Small-Cap Rally

Hot sectors are driving small stocks while a few big companies are holding back the large-cap indexes.