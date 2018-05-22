News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

Harker Says Fed Should Move Rates Up 'Judiciously'

Philadelphia Fed leader Patrick Harker said he is still on board with further rate increases and that he could be open to moving more aggressively.

Bostic Says Fed Is Close to Its Job and Inflation Targets

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said the economy remains on track and the U.S. central bank is close to achieving its job and inflation goals.

How to Launch Cryptocurrency Derivatives: CFTC Issues New Guidance

The top U.S. derivatives regulator provided guidance to exchanges and clearinghouses that want to list cryptocurrency products, responding to industry concerns about the vetting process for new derivatives contracts like bitcoin futures.

The Fine Print: What's in the Bank Deregulation Bill

Congress is set Tuesday to approve a bill that would make the largest changes to financial regulatory law since 2010, when the Dodd-Frank Act passed.

Pick Your Stock-Market Boom: Big Oil vs. Big Tech

There are two great times to make money in stock markets: the postcrash rebound and the end-of-cycle excess. Oil and technology fit the pattern perfectly in the past two years.

State and Provincial Regulators Target Initial Coin Offerings

State and provincial regulators in the U.S. and Canada said they have conducted a wide-ranging crackdown on initial coin offerings over the past several weeks, resulting in nearly 70 open investigations and 35 pending or completed enforcement actions.

Mnuchin: U.S., China Have Suspended Tariffs

The U.S. suspended its threat to put tariffs on $150 billion in imports of Chinese goods while negotiations with China continue, but President Donald Trump could still impose the tariffs if a deal between the two countries doesn't progress, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

Pompeo Lays Out U.S. Demands for New Iran Deal

The Trump administration escalated its demands on Iran, putting Tehran on notice that any new nuclear deal would require it to stop enriching all uranium and halt its support for militant groups in the region.

High Court Limits Workers in Arbitration Cases

A divided Supreme Court gave businesses the power to block employees from joining together to file claims for wage theft and other work-related violations, upholding employer-written rules requiring that each case be limited to a single employee.

GOP Senate Aide Considered for SEC Post

The White House is considering nominating a top aide to the Senate Banking Committee chairman for a Republican opening on the Securities and Exchange Commission.