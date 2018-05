News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

Global Stocks Extend Gains as Trade Tensions Cool

European stocks and U.S. futures inched higher after waning concerns about a trade war sent Wall Street indexes to a two-month high.

BOJ Gov Kuroda to Announce Exit Details When the Time Comes

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday the bank would give markets details about how it unwinds its ultra-easy monetary policy when inflation looks set to reach its 2% target.

Australian Wages Growth Worst In More Than Seven Decades

Australians are living through the slowest period for wages growth in more than 70 years, highlighting risks to consumers weighed down by record debt.

Harker Says Fed Should Move Rates Up 'Judiciously'

Philadelphia Fed leader Patrick Harker said he is still on board with further rate increases and that he could be open to moving more aggressively.

Bostic Says Fed Is Close to Its Job and Inflation Targets

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said the economy remains on track and the U.S. central bank is close to achieving its job and inflation goals.

How to Launch Cryptocurrency Derivatives: CFTC Issues New Guidance

The top U.S. derivatives regulator provided guidance to exchanges and clearinghouses that want to list cryptocurrency products, responding to industry concerns about the vetting process for new derivatives contracts like bitcoin futures.

The Fine Print: What's in the Bank Deregulation Bill

Congress is set Tuesday to approve a bill that would make the largest changes to financial regulatory law since 2010, when the Dodd-Frank Act passed.

New York Stock Exchange to Have First Female Leader in 226-Year History

Stacey Cunningham, the NYSE's chief operating officer, is set to become the Big Board's 67th president.

Pick Your Stock-Market Boom: Big Oil vs. Big Tech

There are two great times to make money in stock markets: the postcrash rebound and the end-of-cycle excess. Oil and technology fit the pattern perfectly in the past two years.

State and Provincial Regulators Target Initial Coin Offerings

State and provincial regulators in the U.S. and Canada said they have conducted a wide-ranging crackdown on initial coin offerings over the past several weeks, resulting in nearly 70 open investigations and 35 pending or completed enforcement actions.