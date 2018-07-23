News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

Global Economy Week Ahead: U.S. GDP, Policy Statements From Turkey and the ECB

In the U.S., Realtors will release home-sales data and the Commerce Department will post second-quarter growth figures.

G-20 Makes Little Progress on Tariffs

The U.S. and EU both insist that their conditions for trade talks must be met as the meeting in Argentina wraps up.

Saudi Arabia to Spend Billions to Revive Foreign Investment

Saudi Arabia is ramping up efforts to lure international companies and revive Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's plans for an economic makeover, after foreign investment fell to a 14-year-low in 2017.

What the Fed Is Missing, Again

The Federal Reserve isn't worried about the yield curve, and it has reason why. The problem: It is pretty much the same reason it wasn't worried about the yield curve before the financial crisis.

Mnuchin 'Wouldn't Minimize' Chance of Tariffs on All Chinese Goods

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he 'wouldn't minimize' the possibility that the U.S. will impose tariffs on all $500 billion worth of goods that the U.S. imports from China, amplifying a threat made by President Donald Trump.

Prolonged Slump in Bond Liquidity Rattles Markets

Many bonds around the globe are becoming harder to trade, prompting some investors to shift to other markets and raising concerns about a broad decline in liquidity.

Trade Fight Poses Big Risks for Smaller Countries

In a global trade conflict, the big players might not be the biggest losers. Instead it might be smaller, open countries caught in the middle.

Now for Sale: The Empty Space Inside Retailers' Packages

Saks Fifth Avenue, Zulily and Barnes & Noble College are among several businesses that have joined a new marketplace allowing advertisers to buy and insert paper ads in customers' boxes.

2.5 Billion Pounds of Meat Piles Up in U.S. as Exports Slow

Meat is piling up in U.S. cold-storage warehouses, fueled by a surge in supplies and trade disputes that are eroding demand.

Hedge Funds Face Off Over Windstream Debt Woes

A trial that kicks off Monday pits Aurelius Capital against Elliott Management, two hedge funds wrangling over the fate of internet provider Windstream.