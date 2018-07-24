Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/24/2018 | 07:16am CEST
Washington Presses Plan to Ease Fuel-Economy Standards

The Trump administration is advancing a plan to freeze fuel-economy standards for new cars and trucks, and to escalate its fight against California's power to set regulatory standards for the entire U.S. auto market. 

 
Central Bank Chatter Rattles Bond Market

Government bond prices world-wide tumbled, roiled by reports that central banks could be on the verge of taking another step back from the easy-money policies that have characterized the postcrisis period. 

 
Iran Warns U.S. Against Taking Any Military Action

Iranian officials promised retaliation against any hostile U.S. actions after President Donald Trump issued a threatening tweet at the country's president, escalating a war of words fought in recent weeks. 

 
EU Counts on Top Official to Try to Calm U.S. Trade Fight

The EU is cautiously betting on Jean-Claude Juncker, its unconventional top official, to persuade President Trump not to escalate the trans-Atlantic trade fight. 

 
Home Sales Extend Slump Despite Economic Strength

Home sales slumped in the second quarter despite what was likely the strongest period for U.S. growth in years, the latest sign that the economic expansion faces headwinds. 

 
Lenders May Carp, but Bank of Japan Is Wary of Big Shifts

Though its low long-term interest rates leave lenders little opportunity for profit, Japan's central bank is likely to stick to the contours of its current policy at its meeting next week. 

 
Small-Caps Surge, but Their Haven Status Is in Jeopardy

Investors have pushed U.S. small-cap stocks to record highs while seeking a haven from tariff-related tensions, but the popular trade is beginning to appear vulnerable. 

 
Stocks Rise on Strength in Financial Sector

U.S. stocks rose, driven by shares of financial companies as investors dumped government bonds, pushing Treasury yields higher. 

 
Trump Tweet on Iran Stirs Oil Markets

Oil prices seesawed before closing lower Monday after heightened rhetoric between the U.S. and Iran added to uncertainty about crude exports from the Islamic Republic. 

 
Chicago Fed National Activity Index Rose in June

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index rose in June, helped by production-related indicators.

