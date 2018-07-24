News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

Earnings Boost U.S. Stocks

U.S. stocks rose as investors cheered what is shaping up to be a strong corporate-earnings season.

U.S. Sets $12 Billion in Farm Aid to Ease Trade-Fight Impact

The Trump administration will announce plans to extend about $12 billion in aid to farmers to ease concerns over trade disputes, a person familiar with the matter says.

U.S. Increasingly Large Driver of Global Trade Deficits, IMF Reports

The U.S. remained by far the largest driver of global current account imbalances in 2017, running the world's largest deficit and adopting policies that are likely to increase its imbalances in coming years.

Is Bitcoin Back? Cryptocurrency Crosses $8,000 for First Time in Two Months

The price of bitcoin jumped above $8,000, extending a rally that has lifted the largest cryptocurrency by market value to its highest level in two months.

Turkish Lira Falls After Central Bank Holds Rates

The Turkish lira fell sharply after the country's central bank defied expectations by keeping interest rates on hold, stoking concerns about President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's influence over monetary policy.

Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index Slows in July

An index measuring manufacturing activity across the central Atlantic region slowed in July as measures in employment and shipments moderate, according to a report released Tuesday.

Oil Moves Higher as Market Shrugs Off U.S.-Iran Tensions

Oil prices climbed higher as markets gauged U.S.-Iran tensions and how oil supplies could be impacted. Investor also awaited U.S. inventory data that may gives prices a further boost.

Mexican Inflation Accelerated in Early July

Mexican inflation picked up speed in the first half of July, with bigger-than-expected consumer price increases led by energy and fresh produce.

Silicon Valley to Big Oil: We Can Manage Your Data Better Than You

Tech companies are pitching their cloud and artificial intelligence expertise to oil and gas producers, but some worry such deals will foster new competitors in a more data-driven energy industry.

ECB Sets Its Own Course as the Fed Pushes Rates Higher

The European Central Bank is expected to keep its key interest rate below zero for at least another year, underscoring a widening gap with the Federal Reserve.