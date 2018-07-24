Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 07:16pm CEST
Earnings Boost U.S. Stocks

U.S. stocks rose as investors cheered what is shaping up to be a strong corporate-earnings season. 

 
U.S. Sets $12 Billion in Farm Aid to Ease Trade-Fight Impact

The Trump administration will announce plans to extend about $12 billion in aid to farmers to ease concerns over trade disputes, a person familiar with the matter says. 

 
U.S. Increasingly Large Driver of Global Trade Deficits, IMF Reports

The U.S. remained by far the largest driver of global current account imbalances in 2017, running the world's largest deficit and adopting policies that are likely to increase its imbalances in coming years. 

 
Is Bitcoin Back? Cryptocurrency Crosses $8,000 for First Time in Two Months

The price of bitcoin jumped above $8,000, extending a rally that has lifted the largest cryptocurrency by market value to its highest level in two months. 

 
Turkish Lira Falls After Central Bank Holds Rates

The Turkish lira fell sharply after the country's central bank defied expectations by keeping interest rates on hold, stoking concerns about President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's influence over monetary policy. 

 
Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index Slows in July

An index measuring manufacturing activity across the central Atlantic region slowed in July as measures in employment and shipments moderate, according to a report released Tuesday. 

 
Oil Moves Higher as Market Shrugs Off U.S.-Iran Tensions

Oil prices climbed higher as markets gauged U.S.-Iran tensions and how oil supplies could be impacted. Investor also awaited U.S. inventory data that may gives prices a further boost. 

 
Mexican Inflation Accelerated in Early July

Mexican inflation picked up speed in the first half of July, with bigger-than-expected consumer price increases led by energy and fresh produce. 

 
Silicon Valley to Big Oil: We Can Manage Your Data Better Than You

Tech companies are pitching their cloud and artificial intelligence expertise to oil and gas producers, but some worry such deals will foster new competitors in a more data-driven energy industry. 

 
ECB Sets Its Own Course as the Fed Pushes Rates Higher

The European Central Bank is expected to keep its key interest rate below zero for at least another year, underscoring a widening gap with the Federal Reserve.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:43pB20 COALITION : BFA to organize inaugural Global Health Forum in January 2019
PU
07:39pHouse Speaker says tariffs not right tool for unfair trade
RE
07:38pACC AMERICAN CHEMISTRY COUNCIL : Chemical Activity Barometer Continues to Signal Gains in U.S. Commercial and Industrial Activity
PU
07:33pWall Street lifted by Alphabet; oil, metal prices boost
RE
07:30pBitcoinNews.com Launches Bitcoin News Platform, Already Receiving Over 1,000,000 Page Views per Month
NE
07:23pGORDON COUNTY GA : 7/10/2018 BOC Regular Session Minutes
PU
07:23pGORDON COUNTY GA : 6/19/2018 BOC Regular Session Minutes
PU
07:18pAPEC : Ethics pacts provide timely boost to healthcare, trade
PU
07:18pEUROPEAN UNION : ESMA review finds improvements with NCAs’ supervision of the suitability requirements
PU
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises as oversupply and trade tension fears abate
2Alphabet trounces profit estimates as Google reins in costs
3COUNTRYWIDE PLC : COUNTRYWIDE : Update
4JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Cost to insure Tesla's debt rises on growing default fears
5PEUGEOT : Peugeot surges as Opel hits road to recovery

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.