News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

Earnings Boost U.S. Stocks

U.S. stocks rose as investors cheered what is shaping up to be a strong corporate-earnings season.

U.S. Sets $12 Billion in Farm Aid to Ease Trade-Fight Impact

The Trump administration announced plans to extend up to $12 billion in aid to farmers to ease concerns over trade disputes.

Many Manufacturers Take Tariffs in Stride

Many U.S. manufacturers are shrugging off concerns over tariffs and trade tensions as strong demand at home and abroad is yielding stronger-than-expected profit.

U.S. Increasingly Large Driver of Global Trade Deficits, IMF Reports

The U.S. remained by far the largest driver of global current-account imbalances in 2017, running the world's largest deficit and adopting policies likely to increase its imbalances in coming years.

Is Bitcoin Back? Cryptocurrency Crosses $8,000 for First Time in Two Months

The price of bitcoin jumped above $8,000, extending a rally that has lifted the largest cryptocurrency by market value to its highest level in two months.

Turkish Lira Falls After Central Bank Holds Rates

Turkey's currency fell sharply amid investor concerns that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's growing influence over the central bank could push the country toward a currency crisis.

Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index Slows in July

An index measuring manufacturing activity across the central Atlantic region slowed in July as measures in employment and shipments moderate, according to a report released Tuesday.

Oil Moves Higher as Market Shrugs Off U.S.-Iran Tensions

Oil prices climbed higher as markets gauged U.S.-Iran tensions and how oil supplies could be impacted. Investors also awaited U.S. inventory data that may gives prices a further boost.

Mexican Inflation Accelerated in Early July

Mexican inflation picked up speed in the first half of July, with bigger-than-expected consumer price increases led by energy and fresh produce.

Facebook Setting Up 'Innovation Hub' in China in Bid to Boost Presence

Facebook Inc. said Tuesday it would set up an innovation hub in China to groom and support the nation's developers and startups, the latest in a series of steps aimed at expanding its presence in the world's largest consumer market.