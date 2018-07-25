News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

European Commission President Set to Face Trump and His Tweets

When European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker left for Washington to meet with President Trump, his mission was to try to dissuade the American president from escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and EU. Then Mr. Trump started tweeting.

Many Manufacturers Take Tariffs in Stride

Many U.S. manufacturers are shrugging off concerns over tariffs and trade tensions as strong demand at home and abroad is yielding stronger-than-expected profit.

Insurers Pull Billions From Hedge Funds

Wall Street money managers are having problems hanging onto insurance companies as customers.

House GOP Unveils Tax Plan Focused on Savings, Retirement

House Republicans unveiled a plan Tuesday to make retirement and savings a crucial part of their push for tax legislation this fall.

Argentina Economy Falls Sharply in May

Argentina said Tuesday that the economy fell sharply in May amid one of the worst droughts in decades and a currency crisis that forced President Mauricio Macri to seek financial support from the International Monetary Fund.

U.S. Sets $12 Billion in Farm Aid to Ease Trade-Fight Impact

The Trump administration announced plans to extend up to $12 billion in aid to farmers to ease concerns over trade disputes.

U.S. Increasingly Large Driver of Global Trade Deficits, IMF Reports

The U.S. remained by far the largest driver of global current-account imbalances in 2017, running the world's largest deficit and adopting policies likely to increase its imbalances in coming years.

Is Bitcoin Back? Cryptocurrency Crosses $8,000 for First Time in Two Months

The price of bitcoin jumped above $8,000, extending a rally that has lifted the largest cryptocurrency by market value to its highest level in two months.

Turkish Lira's Plunge Prompts Concern About a Currency Crisis

Turkey's currency fell sharply amid investor concerns that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's growing influence over the central bank could push the country toward a currency crisis.

Earnings Boost U.S. Stocks

U.S. stocks rose as investors cheered what is shaping up to be a strong corporate-earnings season.