Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 05:16am CEST
European Commission President Set to Face Trump and His Tweets

When European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker left for Washington to meet with President Trump, his mission was to try to dissuade the American president from escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and EU. Then Mr. Trump started tweeting. 

 
Many Manufacturers Take Tariffs in Stride

Many U.S. manufacturers are shrugging off concerns over tariffs and trade tensions as strong demand at home and abroad is yielding stronger-than-expected profit. 

 
Australia's Inflation Rises a Modest 0.4% in 2nd Quarter

Australian consumer prices rose by 0.4% in the second quarter and were up 2.1% from a year earlier, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday. 

 
Insurers Pull Billions From Hedge Funds

Wall Street money managers are having problems hanging onto insurance companies as customers. 

 
House GOP Unveils Tax Plan Focused on Savings, Retirement

House Republicans unveiled a plan Tuesday to make retirement and savings a crucial part of their push for tax legislation this fall. 

 
Mexico's Incoming Administration Willing to Offer Flexibility on Nafta

The man tapped as chief trade negotiator for Mexican President-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador suggested flexibility in making a new deal to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement. 

 
Argentina Economy Falls Sharply in May

Argentina said Tuesday that the economy fell sharply in May amid one of the worst droughts in decades and a currency crisis that forced President Mauricio Macri to seek financial support from the International Monetary Fund. 

 
U.S. Sets $12 Billion in Farm Aid to Ease Trade-Fight Impact

The Trump administration announced plans to extend up to $12 billion in aid to farmers to ease concerns over trade disputes. 

 
U.S. Increasingly Large Driver of Global Trade Deficits, IMF Reports

The U.S. remained by far the largest driver of global current-account imbalances in 2017, running the world's largest deficit and adopting policies likely to increase its imbalances in coming years. 

 
Is Bitcoin Back? Cryptocurrency Crosses $8,000 for First Time in Two Months

The price of bitcoin jumped above $8,000, extending a rally that has lifted the largest cryptocurrency by market value to its highest level in two months.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:47aChina regulator levies $51 million in forex-related fines in first half
RE
05:35aOil prices rise for second day, buoyed by fall in U.S. inventories
RE
05:18aMARCO RUBIO : Rubio, Cassidy Praise Trump Administration’s Move to Streamline Small-Scale LNG Exports
PU
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:53aPLACER COUNTY CA : 7/25/2018 Dollar Hill land deal could mean achievable housing for North Lake Tahoe residents and employees
PU
04:39aAsia stocks track Wall Street gains, U.S.-EU meet keeps trade in focus
RE
04:38aAsia stocks track Wall Street gains, U.S.-EU meet keeps trade in focus
RE
04:18aAPEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : Senior Officials’ Meeting Registration Open
PU
04:13aNSW LOCAL LAND SERVICES : Joint operation uncovers breach of cattle permit and firearm - Operation roadside
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AT&T : AT&T revenue misses Wall Street estimates, shares slip
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : film studio chief Ropell to depart
3BLACKROCK : SATELLITES AND BLOGS: BlackRock to raise game in China stock picking
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : signs agreement with Washington state to end discriminatory ad targeting
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Facebook plans innovation hub in China despite tightening censorship
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.