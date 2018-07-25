News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

Trump Says U.S. and EU Will 'Resolve' Steel, Aluminum Tariffs

President Trump declared a "new phase" in the relationship between the U.S. and the European Union, agreeing to hold off on proposed car tariffs and work with the EU to resolve their dispute over metals duties.

U.S. Stocks Soar on Trade Concessions

U.S. stocks surged in the final half hour of trading after President Trump secured some concessions from the EU to avoid an escalation in trade tensions.

Crude-Oil Swings Worry Investors

Heightened volatility in oil's price since May has forced investors and buyers of fuel to adjust quickly to unexpected moves.

Mexico and Canada Are Committed to a Trilateral Nafta Deal

Mexican and Canadian officials reaffirmed their commitment to a trilateral North American Free Trade Agreement, explaining that bilateral meetings between the different members are part of the negotiating process.

U.S. New-Home Sales Dropped in June

Purchases of new homes slipped 5.3% from May to the slowest pace in eight months, the latest sign that the housing market is cooling.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Drop In Week

Government data showed U.S. oil inventories decreased by 6.1 million barrels in the latest week, much more than analysts expected, while stockpiles of fuels such as gasoline also declined.

China Targets Economy, Not Trump, With Weaker Yuan

China is letting the yuan slide primarily to combat a slackening economy, as the government rolls out more pro-growth measures amid an intensifying trade feud with the U.S.

Dr. Copper's Summer Cold Will Take Time to Fix

Prices of the world's smartest metal have regained ground after a brutal June, but the bounce may not last.

Oil Prices Rise as U.S. Crude Inventories Decline

Oil prices rose Wednesday after government data showed a large decline in U.S. inventories of crude oil and an increase in demand for gasoline even as the summer driving season prepares to slow down.

Darts Are Beating the Ira Sohn Investing Pros

The big-money stock pickers revealed their top stock picks, while Heard on the Street columnists threw darts. The Heard team is winning by a lot.