News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

Trump Shifts Trade Tactics With an Olive Branch

Wednesday's surprise agreement with the European Union was the first major sign that the U.S. president is actually open to launching ambitious market-opening negotiations that his aides have so far talked about, yet failed to deliver.

U.S., Europeans Agree to Iron Out Trade Differences

President Trump declared a "new phase" in the relationship between the U.S. and the European Union, agreeing to hold off on proposed car tariffs and work with the EU to resolve their dispute over metals duties.

Saudi Arabia Halts Red Sea Oil Shipments After Houthi Attacks

Saudi Arabia is temporarily halting all oil shipments going through an important Red Sea waterway, accusing Iran-allied rebels of attacking two crude tankers on Wednesday.

Crude-Oil Swings Worry Investors

Heightened volatility in oil's price since May has forced investors and buyers of fuel to adjust quickly to unexpected moves.

No Deal? U.K. Plans to Stash Food, Medicine in Case of Messy Brexit

The U.K. has begun preparations for the stockpiling of food, medicines and other products in case it fails to reach a deal with the European Union before it leaves the bloc next March, government ministers said this week.

Mexico and Canada Are Committed to a Trilateral Nafta Deal

Mexican and Canadian officials reaffirmed their commitment to a trilateral North American Free Trade Agreement, explaining that bilateral meetings between the different members are part of the negotiating process.

Natural-Gas Stockpiles Seen Showing 34 Billion-Cubic Feet Build

U.S. government data are likely to show natural gas stockpiles rose 34 billion cubic feet of gas during the week ended July 20 -- less than the average for this time of year.

U.S. New-Home Sales Dropped in June

Purchases of new homes slipped 5.3% from May to the slowest pace in eight months, the latest sign that the housing market is cooling.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Drop In Week

Government data showed U.S. oil inventories decreased by 6.1 million barrels in the latest week, much more than analysts expected, while stockpiles of fuels such as gasoline also declined.

China Targets Economy, Not Trump, With Weaker Yuan

China is letting the yuan slide primarily to combat a slackening economy, as the government rolls out more pro-growth measures amid an intensifying trade feud with the U.S.