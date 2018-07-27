News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

Trump Tries to Ease GOP Worries on Trade

The Trump administration touted its truce with Europe to nervous lawmakers as evidence that its trade policies are starting to show results, but Republicans pushed the administration to accelerate efforts on other trade fronts.

Trump Discusses GDP Figures Due Friday Morning

President Donald Trump on Thursday outlined his expectations for Friday's economic growth report, breaking from a tradition of presidents refraining from commenting on the figure ahead of its release.

SEC Rejects Winklevoss Bitcoin ETF Proposal

The Securities and Exchange Commission has denied an application for an exchange-traded fund that would track the price of bitcoin, the latest indication that regulators are still uneasy with the cryptocurrency market.

Fannie Mae Debt Sale Sets Milestone for Libor Rival

A new borrowing index taking aim at the scandal-ridden Libor passed a big test with a $6 billion deal from the mortgage-finance giant Thursday.

Juncker's Trade Pitch to Trump: 'I Can Be Stupid, as Well'

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker sold U.S. President Trump on trade detente with a combination of bravado, flip cards and a White House ally.

As Anger Grows, Greek Government Announces Fire Aid

Greece's cash-strapped government has unveiled a slate of financial measures to aid people affected by the country's devastating wildfires, responding to rising anger over what many see as a bungled evacuation and weak prevention efforts.

Record Drop in Foreigners Buying U.S. Homes

Foreign purchases of U.S. homes fell a record 21%, posing a fresh challenge to the slumping housing market, which has shown few signs of turning around.

Higher Fuel Costs Hit Airlines

Many of the biggest U.S. airlines are cutting flights and raising fares to counteract rising fuel prices that are threatening a long run of profitability.

Chinese E-Commerce Startup Fetches Nearly $24 Billion Valuation in IPO

Chinese internet startup Pinduoduo earned a nearly $24 billion market valuation in an initial public offering in New York, drawing high investor demand ahead of a string of larger internet IPOs from the country in the coming months.

China Seeks Economic Boost as Trade Spat Grows

China is moving faster than expected to inject money into the economy, a sign that the government is becoming more worried about slowing growth as trade tensions are on the rise.