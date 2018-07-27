News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

U.S. Economy Grew at 4.1% Rate in Second Quarter

The U.S. economy grew at the strongest pace in nearly four years during the second quarter, powered by a rebound in consumer spending, exports and firm business investment.

Global Stocks Extend Rise on U.S.-European Trade Detente

Global stocks headed higher as investors remained upbeat over the tentative trade truce between the U.S. and the European Union.

Forecasters Raise Expectations for Eurozone Inflation, ECB Survey Says

Forecasters surveyed by the European Central Bank raised their outlook for inflation in the 19-nation eurozone while lowering their predictions for economic growth, data from the ECB showed.

The $5 Trillion Question: How Did State Street Lose Its ETF Lead?

State Street developed a hit investment product 25 years ago. Then more-focused rivals came along. Now the trust bank is No. 3 in the market it started.

Trump Tries to Ease GOP Worries on Trade

The Trump administration touted its truce with Europe to nervous lawmakers as evidence that its trade policies are starting to show results, but Republicans pushed the administration to accelerate efforts on other trade fronts.

Oil Rally Pauses on Ample Supply

Oil prices edged lower as rising crude supplies helped ease the geopolitical concerns that had bolstered the market this week.

U.S. GDP Predictions Scaled Back on Eve of Report

Several forecasters tempered their high expectations for U.S. economic growth in the second quarter-a day before the gross domestic product report is released-due to some underwhelming economic data.

SEC Rejects Winklevoss Bitcoin ETF Proposal

The Securities and Exchange Commission has denied an application for an exchange-traded fund that would track the price of bitcoin, the latest indication that regulators are still uneasy with the cryptocurrency market.

Fannie Mae Debt Sale Sets Milestone for Libor Rival

A new borrowing index taking aim at the scandal-ridden Libor passed a big test with a $6 billion deal from the mortgage-finance giant Thursday.

Record Drop in Foreigners Buying U.S. Homes

Foreign purchases of U.S. homes fell a record 21%, posing a fresh challenge to the slumping housing market, which has shown few signs of turning around.