News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

Global Stocks Edge Down Ahead of Central Bank Meetings

Equities indexes slipped ahead of a week dominated by central bank meetings and company earnings reports.

Recession Signal May Be Falsely Lit by Growth

A decade-old recession predictor is flashing warnings signs, but a flattening yield curve doesn't necessarily portend falling stock prices.

China's Plans for Tech Homecoming Stall

China's ambitious plan to lure technology giants back home is languishing, with companies and regulator blaming each other and a weaker stock market.

Slouching Tiger: Why Exxon Isn't Worth Its Premium

The world has changed for the oil major and its strengths are no longer necessary to make big returns in the energy business.

Oil Ticks Up Amid Market Volatility

Oil prices were up as investors continued to gauge the relative influence of a spate of bullish and bearish factors.

India Expected to Raise Rates

India's central bank is likely to raise its key lending rate Wednesday for the second time this year amid inflation concerns.

Eurozone Manufacturing Confidence Slips on Trade Worries

Eurozone manufacturers became less optimistic about their prospects in July, likely reflecting worries about future trade relations between the currency area and the U.S.

Bigger Oil Pipelines Are Coming to West Texas to Ease Bottleneck

Companies building new pipelines for the Permian Basin are making them bigger amid surging shale production in West Texas and New Mexico.

Fed Looks for Goldilocks Path as Jobless Rate Drops

The Federal Reserve is preparing for two possible scenarios as the jobless rate drops: accelerating or steady inflation. Fed researchers are poring over studies for clues on how inflation behaves as unemployment falls.