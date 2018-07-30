Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/30/2018 | 09:16pm CEST
U.S. Stocks Slide as Tech Shares Weigh on Indexes

U.S. stocks fell as shares of technology companies weighed on major indexes and companies continue to press on through the corporate earnings season. 

 
Recession Signal May Be Falsely Lit by Growth

A decade-old recession predictor is flashing warnings signs, but a flattening yield curve doesn't necessarily portend falling stock prices. 

 
Trump Again Threatens Shutdown Over Border Wall

President Trump said he had no qualms about shutting down the government as part of a dispute over funding for a border wall, reiterating a threat he made on Twitter over the weekend. 

 
Bigger Oil Pipelines Are Coming to West Texas to Ease Bottleneck

Companies building new pipelines for the Permian Basin are making them bigger amid surging shale production in West Texas and New Mexico. 

 
China's Plans for Tech Homecoming Stall

China's ambitious plan to lure technology giants back home is languishing, with companies and regulator blaming each other and a weaker stock market. 

 
Slouching Tiger: Why Exxon Isn't Worth Its Premium

The world has changed for the oil major and its strengths are no longer necessary to make big returns in the energy business. 

 
Oil Tops $70 as Supply Concerns Outweigh Higher Production

Oil prices rose to a two-week high on Monday, as concerns about supply risks outweighed signs of growing production. 

 
Iran's Rial at Historic Low as U.S. Sanctions Loom

Iran's local currency hit another record low against the U.S. dollar, extending a historic slide on concerns about new sanctions due to be imposed next week. 

 
India Expected to Raise Rates

India's central bank is likely to raise its key lending rate Wednesday for the second time this year amid inflation concerns. 

 
Eurozone Manufacturing Confidence Slips on Trade Worries

Eurozone manufacturers became less optimistic about their prospects in July, likely reflecting worries about future trade relations between the currency area and the U.S.

