News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/31/2018 | 03:17am CEST
Trump Willing to Meet Iran's President  With No Conditions

President Trump said he would be willing to meet with his Iranian counterpart without first demanding diplomatic concessions, the latest public overture involving nations he once condemned. 

 
Trump Agrees to Delay Fight Over Funding Until After Midterms

President Trump has privately agreed to put off a potential shutdown or any fight over border wall funding until after the midterm elections, an administration official said Monday. 

 
Pick Your Portfolio's Story: Late-Cycle Sugar Rush or New Boom?

What should investors make of the super soar-away U.S. economy? There are three decent narratives to tell, and investors have to pick one to position their portfolios. 

 
Recession Signal May Be Falsely Lit by Growth

A decades-old recession predictor is flashing warnings signs, but a flattening yield curve doesn't necessarily portend falling stock prices. 

 
Bigger Oil Pipelines Are Coming to West Texas to Ease Bottleneck

Companies building new pipelines for the Permian Basin are making them bigger amid surging shale production in West Texas and New Mexico. 

 
China's Plans for Tech Homecoming Stall

China's ambitious plan to lure technology giants back home is languishing, with companies and regulator blaming each other and a weaker stock market. 

 
U.S. Stocks Slide as Tech Shares Weigh on Indexes

U.S. stocks fell as shares of technology companies weighed on major indexes and companies continue to press on through the corporate earnings season. 

 
Oil Tops $70 as Supply Concerns Outweigh Higher Production

Oil prices rose as concerns about supply risks outweighed signs of growing production. 

 
Iran's Rial at Historic Low as U.S. Sanctions Loom

Iran's local currency hit another record low against the U.S. dollar, extending a historic slide on concerns about new sanctions due to be imposed next week. 

 
Slouching Tiger: Why Exxon Isn't Worth Its Premium

The world has changed for the oil major and its strengths are no longer necessary to make big returns in the energy business.

