News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/31/2018 | 05:16am CEST
China's Factory Activity At 5- Month Low Amid Trade Tensions

An official gauge of China's factory activity dropped to a five-month low in July, adding to recent signs of slowing economic momentum amid rising trade tensions with the U.S. 

 
North Korea Expands Facilities at Missile Site

North Korea has constructed two new buildings at a missile facility and appears to be actively continuing production there, according to an analysis of newly available commercial satellite imagery, the latest sign of continued progress in the country's nuclear and missile program. 

 
Trump Willing to Meet Iran's President  With No Conditions

President Trump said he would be willing to meet with his Iranian counterpart without first demanding diplomatic concessions, the latest public overture involving nations he once condemned. 

 
Trump Agrees to Delay Fight Over Funding Until After Midterms

President Trump has privately agreed to put off a potential shutdown or any fight over border wall funding until after the midterm elections, an administration official said Monday. 

 
Pick Your Portfolio's Story: Late-Cycle Sugar Rush or New Boom?

What should investors make of the super soar-away U.S. economy? There are three decent narratives to tell, and investors have to pick one to position their portfolios. 

 
Recession Signal May Be Falsely Lit by Growth

A decades-old recession predictor is flashing warnings signs, but a flattening yield curve doesn't necessarily portend falling stock prices. 

 
Bigger Oil Pipelines Are Coming to West Texas to Ease Bottleneck

Companies building new pipelines for the Permian Basin are making them bigger amid surging shale production in West Texas and New Mexico. 

 
Trading Alibaba in China? Not So Fast

China's ambitious plan to lure technology giants back home is languishing, with companies and regulator blaming each other and a weaker stock market. 

 
U.S. Stocks Slide as Tech Shares Weigh on Indexes

U.S. stocks fell as shares of technology companies weighed on major indexes and companies continue to press on through the corporate earnings season. 

 
Oil Tops $70 as Supply Concerns Outweigh Higher Production

Oil prices rose as concerns about supply risks outweighed signs of growing production.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:27aU.S., JAPAN MULLING FIRST BILATERAL TRADE TALKS AUG 9 : Nhk
RE
05:26aChina's July manufacturing growth slows on U.S. trade dispute, bad weather
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:07aMAKING LIVESTOCK DECISIONS : Supporting the process
PU
05:02aFEDS : Unfair to short-change South Canterbury on representation
PU
04:48aBOND REPORT : U.S. Government Bond Yields Edge Higher To Start Week Ahead Of Fed, Central Bank Parade
DJ
04:41aPuerto Rico Power Utility Reaches Deal With Bondholders
DJ
04:27aMLA MEAT & LIVESTOCK AUSTRALIA : Business EDGE for grazing businesses workshop | Port Lincoln, SA
PU
03:57aWORLD BANK : Commends the Philippines for the Signing of Bangsamoro Organic Law
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
