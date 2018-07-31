Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/31/2018 | 09:16am CEST
BOJ Sticks to Policy, Defying Expectations

The Bank of Japan bucked market expectations and kept its ultra-easy monetary policy in place in a bid to stimulate inflation, which the central bank acknowledged will likely fall short of its 2% goal until at least 2021. 

 
Chinese Economy Starts to Feel Tariff Impact

China's business activities faltered in July in the first official data to reflect the impact of U.S. tariffs, adding to signs that trade tensions have started to pinch economic growth. 

 
Southeast Asian Markets Rebound in July

Asia-Pacific markets diverged in July, pulled in different directions by a stronger dollar, actual or prospective policy shifts in Japan and China, and concern about worsening trade tensions. 

 
Lower Aussie Dollar Could Deliver Shock, Moody's Says

Australian households could be subject to a severe shock if the Australian dollar were to depreciate suddenly, triggering a rise in interest rates, Moody's said. 

 
New Zealand Business Confidence Slumps to Recession Lows

New Zealand's business confidence in July slumped to the lowest level since the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, underscoring concerns around government policy changes and the outlook for growth. 

 
Pick Your Portfolio's Story: Late-Cycle Sugar Rush or New Boom?

What should investors make of the super soar-away U.S. economy? There are three decent narratives to tell, and investors have to pick one to position their portfolios. 

 
Recession Signal May Be Falsely Lit by Growth

A decades-old recession predictor is flashing warnings signs, but a flattening yield curve doesn't necessarily portend falling stock prices. 

 
Bigger Oil Pipelines Are Coming to West Texas to Ease Bottleneck

Companies building new pipelines for the Permian Basin are making them bigger amid surging shale production in West Texas and New Mexico. 

 
Alibaba Shares Remain Out of Reach in China, For Now

China's ambitious plan to lure technology giants back home is languishing, with companies and regulator blaming each other and a weaker stock market. 

 
Oil Tops $70 as Supply Concerns Outweigh Higher Production

Oil prices rose as concerns about supply risks outweighed signs of growing production.

