News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

Trade Tensions Rattle Global Stocks

Global stocks fell amid heightened concerns over the escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and China.

U.S. Pressures China With Punitive Trade, Defense Measures

The U.S. turned up the heat on China, with the Trump administration threatening to more than double proposed tariffs on imports while Congress passed a bill designed to restrict Beijing's economic and military activity.

Federal Reserve Holds Rates Steady, Says Economy Is Strong

The Federal Reserve held short-term interest rates steady and offered an upbeat assessment of the economy's performance, suggesting another interest-rate increase is likely at its next meeting.

Trade and Treasurys Rattle Asian Stocks

Asian markets had another miserable session Thursday morning, with declines almost across the board.

BOJ Amamiya Says BOJ's 10-Year Yield Target Remains at 'Around Zero'

Bank of Japan's Deputy Gov. Masayoshi Amamiya said Thursday the bank is still targeting the 10-year government bond yield around zero, playing down market speculation that the bank's latest policy announcement could be a step toward normalization.

Turkish Lira Falls to Record Low After U.S. Sanctions

The Turkish lira slid to a record low Wednesday after the White House announced it would sanction the country over the detention of a U.S. pastor.

Brazil Central Bank Holds Benchmark Interest Rate Steady

Brazil's central bank held its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a historic low Wednesday as sluggish economic growth keeps a lid on price pressures stemming partly from a weakened currency.

Treasury Yield Tops 3% Again

A fresh wave of selling hit government bonds, sending the yield on the 10-year Treasury note above 3% for the first time in nearly two months.

Canada Scales Back Carbon-Tax Plans

Canada's Liberal government is scaling back elements of its planned carbon-tax regime to address worries from the business community about global competition.

Don't Get Complacent About Natural Gas

With storage well below year-ago levels, the U.S. natural-gas market could be left exposed to a frigid winter like 2013-2014 when prices surged by 75% over the span of several weeks.