News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

Pompeo to Hold Talks on Turkey, North Korea, Iran

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo began a tour of Southeast Asia on Thursday with a plan to urge allied countries to maintain sanctions pressure against North Korea despite ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Trade Gap With China Isn't the Problem, CEO Group Says

A business group made up of the CEOs of 200 of America's largest companies is urging the Trump administration to stop insisting that Beijing reduce its trade gap with the U.S. and focus instead on pursuing changes to Chinese tariffs, investments and regulations.

U.S., Mexico Pursue Nafta Auto Deal as Canada Sits on Sidelines

Senior U.S. and Mexican officials sought to hammer out new rules for the auto trade at the center of negotiations to overhaul Nafta, while Canadian officials sat out the latest talks amid tension between Ottawa and Washington.

Bank of Mexico Leaves Interest Rates Unchanged

The Bank of Mexico left interest rates unchanged, saying it expects the effects of higher energy costs will be temporary, with core inflation continuing to ease.

Treasury to Sell $174 Billion in Debt

The U.S. Treasury Department will auction next week $174 billion in securities, comprising $123 billion in new debt and $51 billion in previously sold debt.

Trump Administration Cuts Newsprint Tariffs

Levies of up to 32% on paper from Canada are lowered, giving a partial reprieve to the beleaguered U.S. newspaper industry

Trucking Companies Ordered Big Rigs in Record Numbers Last Month

A hot freight market, rising shipping prices and strong confidence among trucking executives triggered a record 52,400 orders as manufacturers started early booking for 2019 factory slots.

Apple's Market Cap Reaches $1 Trillion

The Silicon Valley giant became the first U.S.-listed company to surpass $1 trillion in stock-market value, underscoring the iPhone maker's explosive growth and its role in fueling the rise of the technology industry to the forefront of the global economy.

5 Things to Watch in the July Jobs Report

The Labor Department releases its monthly snapshot of the nation's labor market Friday. Here are five things to look for in the report.

Bank of England Raises Rates to Highest Level in Nearly a Decade

The Bank of England raised its benchmark interest rate for only the second time in a decade, as worries over inflation trumped concerns about Brexit and a brewing global trade war.