News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

Trade Tensions Drag Yuan to One-Year Lows

Acrimony between the world's two largest economies has sent the Chinese yuan to its lowest level against the dollar in more than a year, reviving speculation about how much depreciation Beijing will tolerate.

Trade Gap With China Isn't the Problem, CEO Group Says

A business group made up of the CEOs of 200 of America's largest companies is urging the Trump administration to stop insisting that Beijing reduce its trade gap with the U.S. and focus instead on pursuing changes to Chinese tariffs, investments and regulations.

Growth in China's Service Sector Activity Slows in July

Growth in China's service sector slowed in July, a private gauge showed Friday, in line with an official data that also pointed to cooling activity in the sector.

Pompeo to Hold Talks on Turkey, North Korea, Iran

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo began a tour of Southeast Asia on Thursday with a plan to urge allied countries to maintain sanctions pressure against North Korea despite ongoing diplomatic efforts.

U.S., Mexico Pursue Nafta Auto Deal as Canada Sits on Sidelines

Senior U.S. and Mexican officials sought to hammer out new rules for the auto trade at the center of negotiations to overhaul Nafta, while Canadian officials sat out the latest talks amid tension between Ottawa and Washington.

Bank of Mexico Leaves Interest Rates Unchanged

The Bank of Mexico left interest rates unchanged, saying it expects the effects of higher energy costs will be temporary, with core inflation continuing to ease.

Treasury to Sell $174 Billion in Debt

The U.S. Treasury Department will auction next week $174 billion in securities, comprising $123 billion in new debt and $51 billion in previously sold debt.

Trump Administration Cuts Newsprint Tariffs

Levies of up to 32% on paper from Canada are lowered, giving a partial reprieve to the beleaguered U.S. newspaper industry

Trucking Companies Ordered Big Rigs in Record Numbers Last Month

A hot freight market, rising shipping prices and strong confidence among trucking executives triggered a record 52,400 orders as manufacturers started early booking for 2019 factory slots.

5 Things to Watch in the July Jobs Report

The Labor Department releases its monthly snapshot of the nation's labor market Friday. Here are five things to look for in the report.