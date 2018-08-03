Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 09:17am CEST
Trade Tensions Drag Yuan to One-Year Lows

Acrimony between the world's two largest economies has sent the Chinese yuan to its lowest level against the dollar in more than a year, reviving speculation about how much depreciation Beijing will tolerate. 

 
Trade Gap With China Isn't the Problem, CEO Group Says

A business group made up of the CEOs of 200 of America's largest companies is urging the Trump administration to stop insisting that Beijing reduce its trade gap with the U.S. and focus instead on pursuing changes to Chinese tariffs, investments and regulations. 

 
Growth in China's Service Sector Activity Slows in July

Growth in China's service sector slowed in July, a private gauge showed Friday, in line with an official data that also pointed to cooling activity in the sector. 

 
Pompeo to Hold Talks on Turkey, North Korea, Iran

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo began a tour of Southeast Asia on Thursday with a plan to urge allied countries to maintain sanctions pressure against North Korea despite ongoing diplomatic efforts. 

 
U.S., Mexico Pursue Nafta Auto Deal as Canada Sits on Sidelines

Senior U.S. and Mexican officials sought to hammer out new rules for the auto trade at the center of negotiations to overhaul Nafta, while Canadian officials sat out the latest talks amid tension between Ottawa and Washington. 

 
Bank of Mexico Leaves Interest Rates Unchanged

The Bank of Mexico left interest rates unchanged, saying it expects the effects of higher energy costs will be temporary, with core inflation continuing to ease. 

 
Treasury to Sell $174 Billion in Debt

The U.S. Treasury Department will auction next week $174 billion in securities, comprising $123 billion in new debt and $51 billion in previously sold debt. 

 
Trump Administration Cuts Newsprint Tariffs

Levies of up to 32% on paper from Canada are lowered, giving a partial reprieve to the beleaguered U.S. newspaper industry 

 
Trucking Companies Ordered Big Rigs in Record Numbers Last Month

A hot freight market, rising shipping prices and strong confidence among trucking executives triggered a record 52,400 orders as manufacturers started early booking for 2019 factory slots. 

 
5 Things to Watch in the July Jobs Report

The Labor Department releases its monthly snapshot of the nation's labor market Friday. Here are five things to look for in the report.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:02aIndia chooses between a falling rupee and a banking cash crunch
RE
09:58aFor investors in Russia, U.S. sanctions will not pack the same punch as before
RE
09:55aBoE's Carney sees 'uncomfortably high' risk of no-deal Brexit
RE
09:53aJapan weighs sovereign wealth fund for U.S infrastructure investment -Nikkei
RE
09:48aJapan second-quarter GDP growth seen recovering on consumer spending, capex - Reuters poll
RE
09:39a“The Cold Wallet 2.0”? ELLIPAL Launches Mobile-oriented Cold Wallet for Cryptocurrency
BU
09:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:10aDing! Always-on Alibaba office app fuels backlash among Chinese workers
RE
09:06aUN ESCWA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COMM : ESCWA and Italy partner to support empowerment of women refugees from Syria
PU
08:57aOil supported as new hedges placed, but rising global supplies weigh
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla shares surge as investors embrace cash comments, Musk apology
2HEINEKEN : Heineken Selling Chinese Operations to CR Beer
3ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : to Pay First Dividend in 10 Years
4TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE : TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC COMMON STOCK (NASDAQ:TTWO) reported earning..
5DUFRY : Dufry grows turnover 7.2% and achieves both record EBITDA of CHF 464.1 million and record free cash fl..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.