News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

Global Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Inflation Gauges on Tap

In the week ahead, the U.S. will report on both producer and consumer prices, giving a glimpse at the path of inflation. Central-bank watchers get a bit of a breather, but the Bank of Japan will release a summary of opinions from its July 30-31 meeting.

Asian Nations Push Back at U.S. on Trade, Sanctions

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo faced criticism from China and skepticism from Southeast Asian powers over U.S. trade policies, as well as a warning from North Korea about Washington's approach to talks, at a weekend meeting of regional leaders.

Senators Signal Concerns Over China's Global Investments

Several U.S. senators are pressing the Trump administration to detail what it is doing to deal with Beijing's financing of international infrastructure projects that have left many countries indebted and potentially in need of bailouts.

China Bears Score $7.1 Billion Victory in Long-Running 'Pain Trade'

Investors are piling into bets against China's stocks and currency, reviving what has been one of Wall Street's most popular-and painful-trades in recent years.

Profits Surge at Big U.S. Firms

America's biggest companies are reporting some of the strongest earnings growth since the recession, boosted by lowered tax rates and a robust U.S. economy that is fueling demand across industries.

Asia's FANG Stocks Have Outsize Sway

Tencent, Samsung and other Asian tech giants dominate their markets, which recently has led to losses for investors and broader stock-benchmark declines.

Iranians Hoard Gold Ahead of U.S. Sanctions

Iranians are hoarding gold as a safeguard against a collapsing local currency and soaring cost of living as the U.S. is poised to impose economic sanctions on Iran, pushing the metal's price to record highs in Tehran.

U.S. Cranberry Industry Feels the Bite of Retaliatory Tariffs

As trade tensions mount, countries that really want to needle the U.S. are springing retaliatory tariffs on the cranberry, a quintessentially American export.

Hiding Russian Money Offshore Was Easy. Quitting Was Harder.

Benedict Worsley, a self-created British "fixer," would do just about anything for his high-flying Russian clients-until the international financial network he built came crashing down.

SEC Whistleblower Payouts Slow Amid Deluge of Reward Seekers

Wall Street's top regulator now takes more than two years to hand rewards to tipsters who report wrongdoing, a process that lasts longer than the average time it takes to investigate and close an enforcement case.