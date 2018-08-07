News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

Funds Avoid Pain in FANG Stocks

Some mutual fund managers have dodged the recent big share declines in FANG stocks such as Facebook and Netflix, new research shows.

The Big Weakness in the Buyout Funding Chain

The boom in risky lending to fund private-equity deals and other takeovers has been fed by complex vehicles that sound a surprising echo from the most-recent debt bubble.

Global Stocks Rise, Shaking Off Trade Gloom

European stocks followed Asian markets higher boosted by gains in natural resources and a rebound for some stocks hit by trade concerns. Futures markets pointed to opening gains for U.S. stocks.

Investors Cheer-and Fear-Japan's Fastest Wage Growth Since 1990s

Japanese wages are rising at their fastest pace in more than two decades, a small victory in the Bank of Japan's long-running campaign to kindle healthy levels of inflation.

Oil Rises as U.S. Sanctions on Iran Take Effect

Oil prices rose in the aftermath of the Trump administration's move to reimpose punishing economic sanctions on Iran, measures that are expected to ultimately paralyze the OPEC nation's crude exports.

American Refiners Reap Big Profits as Production Soars

Gasoline makers are thriving on record domestic crude production and pipeline bottlenecks that have lowered their oil costs and boosted their margins.

Yuan Weakness Isn't Just About Trump

Lost in the trade-war hurly-burly is a much more interesting-and consequential-story about China that has major implications for investors and global capital flows.

Trump's 'Great Deal' With South Korea Jeopardized by Car Tariff Dispute

South Korea is threatening to block a revised free-trade agreement with the U.S. unless its cars win an exemption from proposed American tariffs, putting at risk the only free-trade deal the Trump administration has successfully renegotiated.

Real-Estate Moguls Betting on a Hybrid of Canyon Ranch and Soho Club

Some big names in real estate think they have found a new winning formula: a venture that brings the meditative atmosphere of a desert spa resort to the heart of the world's busiest cities.

Mall Bear Doubles Down on Bet, Even as Shopping Centers Show Some Life

A hedge-fund manager known for wagering on the demise of the weakest American malls is raising the stakes, betting some of the hardest-hit shopping centers are in a death spiral.