News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

U.S. to Impose Tariffs on Another $16 Billion in Chinese Imports

The Trump administration completed plans to impose new tariffs on $16 billion in Chinese imports, bringing the total value of products covered by the duties to $50 billion by the end of the month.

Jobs Go Unfilled as the Economy Expands

Job openings reached 6.7 million last quarter, a 17-year high, with demand for workers growing the most in transportation

SEC's Planned Broker Curbs Under Attack

A plan from Trump-appointed officials at SEC is running into criticism from both brokers and investors.

Stocks Rise on Strong Earnings Reports

U.S. stocks climbed Tuesday, with strong corporate earnings reports lifting major indexes as tariff tensions simmer.

American Refiners Reap Big Profits as Production Soars

Gasoline makers are thriving on record domestic crude production and pipeline bottlenecks that have lowered their oil costs and boosted their margins.

Investors Cheer-and Fear-Japan's Fastest Wage Growth Since 1990s

Japanese wages are rising at their fastest pace in more than two decades, a small victory in the Bank of Japan's long-running campaign to kindle healthy levels of inflation.

Venezuela Is Oil Market's Bizarro World

Venezuela has become so dysfunctional that a successful coup against President Nicolás Maduro might put downward pressure on oil prices.

Pension Funds Are Boosting Bull Market Bets as Stocks Climb Higher

Retirement systems that manage money for public workers had a median 59% of their assets in equities as of June 30, their largest allocation to stocks since 2014. So far the aggressive stance is working.

Oil Rises as Trump Issues 'Biting' Sanctions on Iran

Oil prices rose after President Trump said on Twitter his government will strictly enforce renewed sanctions on Iran, including those aimed at choking off Iran's oil exports.

Funds Avoid Pain in Big Tech Stocks

Some mutual fund managers have dodged the recent big share declines in FANG technology stocks such as Facebook and Netflix, new research shows.