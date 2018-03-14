Log in
Newsflare Opens US Office

03/14/2018 | 11:32pm CET

Operation in Los Angeles First Hires Include Timothy Franklin Named Business Development Manager and Richard Vega as Head of News, US

LONDON, UK and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2018 / Reflecting its continuing growth as the industry's leading global resource for viral-bound user-shot videos for print, broadcast and digital media organizations worldwide, UK-based Newsflare has announced the opening of its US office in Los Angeles. At the same time the company has unveiled the appointments of its first executive team members, Timothy Franklin who was named Business Development Manager (US) and Richard Vega, who assumes the role of Head of US News.

Newsflare's Los Angeles office will oversee sales and marketing for the US market, as well as coordinate video acquisition and cultivation from Newsflare user-members from across the country.

Franklin joins Newsflare following a tenure with digital video broadcaster Brave Bison where he served as manager of its North American Youtube network. As part of his responsibilities, he was involved in the licensing and account supervision of leading legacy companies including Fox, Paramount, Associated Press, and Reuters as well as digital native studios such as like Obsev and World of Wonder Productions.

Vega is an experienced newsroom executive who spent a combined 15 years at The New York Times and Yahoo News. At The New York Times, he covered 9/11, the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and the death of Princess Diana. As the Editorial Director of Yahoo News, he oversaw coverage of presidential elections, the death of Osama bin Laden and the 2011 tsunami and earthquake in Japan. In addition, Vega helped grow Yahoo News' audience from 20 million users to 100 million users.

''Following on the heels of a successful 2017, Newsflare is poised for continued growth throughout the New Year. Our US office will pay an important role in our ongoing expansion serving as the global media's foremost platform for viral-bound eyewitness videos across all lifestyle, entertainment, human interest and news categories. In addition to unveiling our US operations, we are also pleased to announce Tim Franklin and Richard Vega as Newsflare's first US appointments, both experienced media executives who bring a wealth of industry expertise to Newsflare. We also look forward to shortly announcing additional members of our US management team including the head of the new office,'' said Bevan Thomas, Newsflare's Commercial Director.

About Newsflare:

Headquartered in London with offices in Spain and the US, Newsflare ranks as the news industry's pioneering leader in the collection and distribution of eyewitness videos shot and uploaded by amateurs and professionals worldwide. Newsflare's prestigious print, broadcast and digital media clients span over 40 countries licensing the company's wide array of original clips that encompass an entire spectrum of lifestyle, entertainment and business categories. Under the banner Where the World's Media Come to Buy Your Video, Newsflare videos deliver stories from all walks of life that are oftentimes too breaking or too remote for traditional news organizations to capture.

CONTACT:

SSA Public Relations
Steve Syatt
[email protected]
(818) 222-4000

SOURCE: SSA Public Relations


© Accesswire 2018
