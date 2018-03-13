Log in
Next round of NAFTA talks could begin April 8 - Mexican minister

03/13/2018 | 10:01pm CET
Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo holds a news conference in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Tuesday that the next round of talks between Mexico, the United States and Canada to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is "tentatively" scheduled for April 8.

The next round of talks are due to be held in Washington, after negotiators wrapped up the seventh round in Mexico City earlier this month.

(Reporting by Veronica Gomez; editing by Diane Craft)

