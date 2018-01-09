NextInput’s New Class of Sensors Obsoletes Strain Gauges and Capacitive Force Sensing

NextInput, Inc., the leader in MEMS-based force sensing solutions,
introduces ForceGauge™, the World’s highest performance strain sensor.
This new sensor class has fundamental advantages over existing strain
gauges, including significantly better sensitivity and performance over
temperature, creating an excellent user experience. When compared to
capacitive force sensing, the NextInput solution offers much higher
reliability and a lower profile. To integrate the NextInput solution
into any device, it is simply bonded to the surface on which the force
is to be detected, simplifying manufacturing and scalability.
NextInput’s ForceGauge is ideal for screen and button applications in
the Consumer, Automotive, Industrial and Medical markets. NextInput is
currently engaged with lead customers on applications such as
fingerprint sensor trigger, home button under OLED, side buttons, power
button, slider and grip/edge sensors.
“We are building the World’s best force sensing portfolio and have added
a new sensor class to make it easier for our customers to design,
innovate and differentiate their products,” says Ali Foughi, NextInput
CEO and Founder. “NextInput has raised the bar by providing the market
with another superior sensing solution which obsoletes strain gauges and
capacitive force sensing.”
The NextInput ForceGauge FT-7000 Series is currently sampling to lead
customers and is being showcased at CES 2018. For more information,
contact [email protected].
About NextInput
NextInput, Inc., headquartered in the Silicon Valley, provides
MEMS-based force-sensing solutions for the Mobile, Automotive, IoT,
Medical, Robotics and Industrial markets.
©2018 NextInput, Inc. All rights reserved. ForceTouch™.
