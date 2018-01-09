Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NextInput’s New Class of Sensors Obsoletes Strain Gauges and Capacitive Force Sensing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2018 | 06:02pm CET

NextInput, Inc., the leader in MEMS-based force sensing solutions, introduces ForceGauge™, the World’s highest performance strain sensor. This new sensor class has fundamental advantages over existing strain gauges, including significantly better sensitivity and performance over temperature, creating an excellent user experience. When compared to capacitive force sensing, the NextInput solution offers much higher reliability and a lower profile. To integrate the NextInput solution into any device, it is simply bonded to the surface on which the force is to be detected, simplifying manufacturing and scalability.

NextInput’s ForceGauge is ideal for screen and button applications in the Consumer, Automotive, Industrial and Medical markets. NextInput is currently engaged with lead customers on applications such as fingerprint sensor trigger, home button under OLED, side buttons, power button, slider and grip/edge sensors.

“We are building the World’s best force sensing portfolio and have added a new sensor class to make it easier for our customers to design, innovate and differentiate their products,” says Ali Foughi, NextInput CEO and Founder. “NextInput has raised the bar by providing the market with another superior sensing solution which obsoletes strain gauges and capacitive force sensing.”

The NextInput ForceGauge FT-7000 Series is currently sampling to lead customers and is being showcased at CES 2018. For more information, contact [email protected].

About NextInput

NextInput, Inc., headquartered in the Silicon Valley, provides MEMS-based force-sensing solutions for the Mobile, Automotive, IoT, Medical, Robotics and Industrial markets.

©2018 NextInput, Inc. All rights reserved. ForceTouch™.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:24p HARVEST ONE CANNABIS : IIROC Trading Resumption - HVST, HVST.DB, HVST.WT
06:24p ROAD MARSHALL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
06:23p SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS : Hampton racetrack prez is promoter of the year
06:23p ENBRIDGE : Top local stories in 2017 recapped
06:23p BGC PARTNERS : NKF Capital Markets Completes $120 Million Sale of 2600 Michelson; a 16-Story Office Tower in Irvine, CA
06:23p SWISS NATIONAL BANK : Switzerland's Central Bank Made $55 Billion Last Year -- More Than Apple -- 3rd Update
06:23p Greystone Provides $19 Million for First Two Transactions Under Freddie Mac’s Targeted Affordable Housing Express Pilot Program
06:22p JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Baer buys remaining 20 percent in Kairos for 96 million euros
06:22p FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION : Mortgage Firms Report Growing Originations
06:22p NORTHERN LIGHTS FUND TRUST : and AlphaCore Capital, LLC
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALTICE : Cyclical strength fuels further climb in European stocks
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung profit guidance disappoints, memory outlook cloudy
3CARILLION : CARILLION : Response to share price movement
4HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Alibaba will 'seriously consider' Ho..
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : U.S. Tax Reform Will Boost 2018 EPS by 6%

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.