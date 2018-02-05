Nicaragua Wins in Boundary Case Against Costa Rica

In a unanimous ruling, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has
fixed the maritime boundary between Nicaragua and Costa Rica in the
southwestern Caribbean Sea by awarding roughly three-quarters of
disputed waters and seabed to Nicaragua. The Court’s Judgment, by a vote
of 16-0, was delivered in The Hague on February 2.
Nicaragua was represented by Foley Hoag, LLP partners Paul Reichler and
Lawrence Martin.
“As it always does, the ICJ resolved the dispute before it in an
equitable manner,” Reichler said, “applying well established legal
principles to the specific circumstances of the case. We are deeply
gratified to have produced a result that Nicaragua celebrates as a
victory.”
At stake were more than 27,000 km sq of sea and continental shelf, and
exclusive access to natural resources, including fish and potential oil
and gas deposits. The boundary line established by the Court, which both
States are obligated to accept, left approximately 20,000 km sq on
Nicaragua’s side.
In so doing, the Court rejected Costa Rica’s argument that the boundary
line should be adjusted in its favor to avoid a “cutoff” of its maritime
reach due to the “concave shape” of its coastline, and that Nicaragua’s
Corn Islands were insignificant features that should be ignored in the
construction of the line. The boundary fixed by the Court largely
follows the “equidistance line” proposed by Nicaragua.
By the same 16-0 vote, the Court also determined the maritime boundary
between the two States in the Pacific Ocean. There, the disputed area
was smaller, with both parties proposing that it be divided based on
equidistance. However, Nicaragua argued that a strict equidistance line
would be inequitable, and the Court agreed, ordering that the line
should be adjusted in Nicaragua’s favor.
The Court’s Judgment also addressed the status of a remote, 1.5 km long
bank of sand at the mouth of the San Juan de Nicaragua River, which
constitutes the land border between the two States. The disputed area,
which is uninhabitable and part of an internationally protected wetland,
was awarded to Costa Rica.
In addition to Reichler and Martin, Nicaragua’s legal team was composed
of its Agent, Ambassador Carlos Arguello Gomez, and law professors Alain
Pellet, Vaughan Lowe, Antonio Remiro and Alex Oude Elferink and
attorneys Benjamin Samson and Yuri Parkhomenko of Foley Hoag.
