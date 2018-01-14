Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nicholas Kohlschreiber - Discusses Adboom and Top Internet Marketing Breakthroughs in 2017

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2018 | 03:26pm CET

ORANGE COUNTY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2018 / Recognized entrepreneur and contemporary marketing expert Nicholas Kohlschreiber saw success early on as a result of his ability to utilize advanced technology to drive digital consumer traffic. Now, as the owner of a media company based in Newport Beach, Kohlschreiber continues to improve upon these techniques, and share them with others to allow for the organic proliferation of new and small businesses. Recently, the digital expert shared new tech trends that he believes will further evolve the strategies of innovative marketers.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/486036/cc87cd52-ab63-4593-8a17-a66b1303e368.jpeg

Emerging as a concept in 2016 was cognitive marketing or the use of technology that mimics the human brain in order to improve performance. As the advantages of cognitive-based systems continue to be revealed, Kohlschreiber predicts a dramatic rise in their use. For example, when consumers appear to be exhibiting purchasing patterns that are very different from the norm, this technology would be much better at finding the behavioral characteristics that cause the unexpected actions. Marketers using cognitive software will have the capability to redesign messages so that they are different, and relevant, to each consumer. By using massive computing power and large data sets, these systems will effectively be able to identify unmet and unstated customer needs, providing brands with unprecedented promotion and product guidance.

Nicholas Kohlschreiber continued to discuss the shift from siloed channel strategies to cross-channel engagement. Traditional silo marketing promotes a different message across each distribution network, a method that has resulted in confused consumer opinions of brands. Throughout 2017, Kohlschreiber expects to see more companies become truly omnichannel and deliver one message that is shared across all outlets, offline and online. In today?s era of mass media consumption, there is little point in advertising to change perception across one medium while not simultaneously doing so on the others. While it has been predicted for some time now, it seems that an integration of marketing automation with ad buying technologies may also come to fruition in 2017. The benefit of doing so is a massively increased ability to leverage data between web, email, and ad platforms in order to improve both performance and the customer experience. Compiling this data will allow marketers to garner a single view of their customer, making it easier to share attributes, interests, and behaviors between platforms.

Entrepreneur Nicholas Kohlschreiber specializes in creative marketing solutions, and together with his team of experts allows for new and small businesses to fully take advantage of their online presence in order to convert customers and spur growth. An enthusiast for originality, he believes there is always room for innovation and urges employees and clients alike to ?Think Big, Go Far.? From simple document preparation to a complete online multimedia driven business development strategy, Kohlschreiber strives to further the connections between small businesses and the modern communication platforms that run society.

Nick Kohlschreiber - Expert in Modern Marketing: http://www.nickkohlschreibernews.com

Nick Kohlschreiber - Business Entrepreneur & Founder of TeleTree: http://nickkohlschreiberreviews.com

Nick Kohlschreiber - Creative Marketing Solutions Expert: http://nickkohlschreibermarketing.com

Contact Information

NickKohlschreiberNews.com
www.NickKohlschreiberNews.com
[email protected]

Source: Nick Kohlschreiber


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:01p Chicago Sets New Tourism Record Of 55 Million Visitors In 2017
06:49p SUNSHINE OILSANDS : Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
06:48p SOUTHERN : The Island Packet (Hilton Head Island, S.C.), David Lauderdale column
06:45p BLOCKCHAIN : The Next Big Billion Dollar Project is Here - Boon Tech
06:45p Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Aradigm Corporation
06:35p REGIONS FINANCIAL : Give a hand to those who share the tax-cut wealth
06:33p AVENG : Steel slump will test mettle as new CEO enters Amsa furnace
06:33p BOYS PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP : Sanchez leads Sunnyside to win at Eastmont
06:33p NEDBANK : The route up the mountain that leads through an abyss
06:32p NETFLIX : Laughing inthe chappelle
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Berlin and Paris step up push for euro zone reform deal
2ALTICE : French telcos commit 3 billion euros to cover network black spots - report
3FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO LTD : FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY : How to lure millennials from Illinois
4DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY (THE) : DOW CHEMICAL : Modesto said chemical companies knew the groundwater was poisoned,..
5AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Grocery Sales Gained Weight After It Devoured Whole Foods

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.