Nickel Alloys Market Procurement Research – Market Trends and Spend Analysis by SpendEdge

Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge,
has announced the release of their ‘Nickel
Alloys Market Procurement Research Report.’ The insights and
data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets,
factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices,
pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier
capability matrix for the metals
and mining industry. This report breaks down the data and
analysis behind the procurement of nickel alloys and acts as an
all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.
“The global demand for nickel alloys can be attributed to the rising
need for corrosion-resistant metals in end-user industries for the
manufacturing of parts such as blades, turbines, pumps, and engines,”
says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. “Suppliers of nickel
alloys have expanded their production capacities to produce
nickel-alloy-based metallic powders to cater to the rising demand for
these powders from aerospace and automotive industries,” added Tridib.
Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three
market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Nickel
Alloys Market:
-
Nickel alloys to be used as an alternative to silicon in sensors
-
The rise in adoption of nickel alloys for additive manufacturing
-
Innovation in the production process of metallic powder
Nickel alloys to be used as an alternative to silicon in sensors:
The discovery of MEMS made of nickel alloys by a group have scientist
have led to the replacement of silicon in sensors with nickel alloys.
Nickel-based sensors offer various advantages including high tensile
strength, better resistance to damage, and dimension stability.
Moreover, the use of nickel alloys based sensors helps to enhance the
microscopic sensor’s properties such as its ability to withstand high
temperatures and provide better thermal stability.
The rise in adoption of nickel alloys for additive manufacturing:
There is an increase in the use of nickel alloys in additive
manufacturing processes to make superalloys ranging from Inconel to
Hastelloy grades. The aerospace industry extensively makes use of
additive manufacturing to design and develop engines, landing gears, and
fuselages. Moreover, the use of nickel-based powders in additive
manufacturing will lead to the growth of the global nickel alloys
market, thereby helping the buyers to purchase nickel-based metallic
powders that have high purity and high corrosion resistant properties.
Innovation in the production process of metallic powder:
Metallic powders are now being manufactured from nickel alloys as they
possess a higher corrosion resistance property when compared with
metallic powders manufactured using other alloys such as titanium
alloys. This enables the buyers in this market space to procure metallic
powders that have a better corrosion resistance property along with
higher purity.
