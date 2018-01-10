Nickel Alloys Market Procurement Research – Market Trends and Spend Analysis by SpendEdge

Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their ‘Nickel Alloys Market Procurement Research Report.’ The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the metals and mining industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of nickel alloys and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

“The global demand for nickel alloys can be attributed to the rising need for corrosion-resistant metals in end-user industries for the manufacturing of parts such as blades, turbines, pumps, and engines,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. “Suppliers of nickel alloys have expanded their production capacities to produce nickel-alloy-based metallic powders to cater to the rising demand for these powders from aerospace and automotive industries,” added Tridib.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Nickel Alloys Market:

Nickel alloys to be used as an alternative to silicon in sensors

The rise in adoption of nickel alloys for additive manufacturing

Innovation in the production process of metallic powder

Nickel alloys to be used as an alternative to silicon in sensors:

The discovery of MEMS made of nickel alloys by a group have scientist have led to the replacement of silicon in sensors with nickel alloys. Nickel-based sensors offer various advantages including high tensile strength, better resistance to damage, and dimension stability. Moreover, the use of nickel alloys based sensors helps to enhance the microscopic sensor’s properties such as its ability to withstand high temperatures and provide better thermal stability.

The rise in adoption of nickel alloys for additive manufacturing:

There is an increase in the use of nickel alloys in additive manufacturing processes to make superalloys ranging from Inconel to Hastelloy grades. The aerospace industry extensively makes use of additive manufacturing to design and develop engines, landing gears, and fuselages. Moreover, the use of nickel-based powders in additive manufacturing will lead to the growth of the global nickel alloys market, thereby helping the buyers to purchase nickel-based metallic powders that have high purity and high corrosion resistant properties.

Innovation in the production process of metallic powder:

Metallic powders are now being manufactured from nickel alloys as they possess a higher corrosion resistance property when compared with metallic powders manufactured using other alloys such as titanium alloys. This enables the buyers in this market space to procure metallic powders that have a better corrosion resistance property along with higher purity.

