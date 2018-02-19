Nickel Institute : appoints Juerg Schweizer as Manager, Market Development, South East Asia

February 19, 2018 -

Juerg Schweizer has joined the Nickel Institute to take up the new position of Manager, Market Development, South East Asia. Juerg will cover the region from his base in Singapore.

Juerg takes on responsibility for the Nickel Institute's Market Development activities in Asian countries outside Japan and China. He will execute projects, develop opportunities and manage relations with partners in the region.

Juerg brings an excellent track record and relevant experience to this role, with a solid background in the stainless steel sector.

'We are delighted to welcome Juerg to the Nickel Institute,'said Richard Matheson, Director, Market Development, Nickel Institute. 'His appointment will strengthen our capability to deliver market development projects for nickel in this fast-developing region of the world.'

The Nickel Institute is the organization representing the world's leading and emerging producers of nickel. For more about the Nickel Institute