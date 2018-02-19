Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Nickel Institute : appoints Juerg Schweizer as Manager, Market Development, South East Asia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2018 | 01:06pm CET
Nickel Institute
> Media Centre > Press Releases > Nickel Institute appoints Juerg Schweizer as Manager, Market Development, South East Asia

February 19, 2018 -

Juerg Schweizer has joined the Nickel Institute to take up the new position of Manager, Market Development, South East Asia. Juerg will cover the region from his base in Singapore.

Juerg takes on responsibility for the Nickel Institute's Market Development activities in Asian countries outside Japan and China. He will execute projects, develop opportunities and manage relations with partners in the region.

Juerg brings an excellent track record and relevant experience to this role, with a solid background in the stainless steel sector.

'We are delighted to welcome Juerg to the Nickel Institute,'said Richard Matheson, Director, Market Development, Nickel Institute. 'His appointment will strengthen our capability to deliver market development projects for nickel in this fast-developing region of the world.'

The Nickel Institute is the organization representing the world's leading and emerging producers of nickel. For more about the Nickel Institute

Nickel Institute published this content on 19 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2018 12:05:01 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:18pNot so fast - Inflation may take a while to stir
RE
01:16pSUGAR SECTOR : Council agrees on the reimbursement of excess levies between 1999 and 2001
PU
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:13pSingapore is hiking its sales tax, but not until 2021 or later
RE
01:11pIndia bank hack 'similar' to $81 million Bangladesh central bank heist
RE
01:06pNICKEL INSTITUTE : appoints Juerg Schweizer as Manager, Market Development, South East Asia
PU
01:02pPUNJAB NATIONAL BANK : Eyes wide shut - the $1.8 billion Indian bank fraud that went unnoticed
RE
12:56pKONKOLA COPPER MINES : Finnish companies optimistic about collaboration with Zambia!
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DAIMLER : DAIMLER : May Have Used Software to Pass Emissions Tests -Bild Am Sonntag
2RECKITT BENCKISER : Reckitt earnings miss forecast as challenges continue
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : German carmakers in a spin ahead of diesel ban ruling
4GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : Siemens plans Healthineers IPO in first half of 2018
5EURONEXT N.V. : Euronext's core profit beats expectations; reaffirms forecast

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.