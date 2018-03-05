Log in
Nihon Kohden : Launches Aireeg® WEE-1200 Wireless EEG System at HIMSS18

03/05/2018 | 01:33pm CET

Smart, Safe and Secure Diagnostic Platform Designed to Protect Patients, Improve Clinical Care and Enhance Workflow

Nihon Kohden, a U.S. market leader in precision medical products and services, has launched its aireeg® WEE-1200 wireless electroencephalogram (EEG) system designed specifically for patient comfort and easy access to real-time patient data during long-term epilepsy monitoring, intensive care, and routine EEG environments. The smart, safe and secure diagnostic platform, which will be highlighted at Nihon Kohden’s HIMSS18 booth (10925) March 5- 8 in Las Vegas, offers clinicians and patients a premium EEG solution with patient-friendly, mobile- ready functionality.

“Nihon Kohden has been the leader in premium EEG technology for nearly 70 years,” said Dr. Wilson P. Constantine, CEO of Nihon Kohden America. “We pioneered the world’s first AC-powered EEG system, and we’ve continued to deliver proven innovation ever since. The aireeg wireless EEG is the next step in this evolution, offering clinicians a diagnostic platform that provides superior data quality to quickly identify a medical issue, while still allowing a patient to be freely moved throughout a facility. It offers capabilities unlike any other on the market today.”

The aireeg was designed to improve clinical care and workflow by delivering real-time EEG waveform access, best-in-class signal quality, and a sampling frequency up to 4,000 Hz per channel for enhanced disease detection, diagnosis and clinical decision-making. Clinicians can quickly montage, filter and annotate patient data to speed care delivery and improve workflow efficiencies.

In an environment that requires increased patient protection and care, aireeg uses true wireless (Wi-Fi) technology, which delivers strong signal range throughout the hospital, to give patients greater mobility without sacrificing safety. In addition, proprietary Smart Camera switching technology auto-detects patient location and seamlessly switches cameras when a patient is transported between hospital rooms.

With the ever-increasing risk of cybersecurity threats, the aireeg also offers industry-leading data security, from product development to post-sales support. Its advanced back-fill capabilities help keep patient data protected by capturing all waveforms via local storage in the unlikely event of network disconnection. In addition, a unique auto copy and archive feature delivers workflow improvements that save time and ensure recorded data is securely copied. Supported by Nihon Kohden’s cybersecurity subject matter experts, the aireeg is configured for 802.11 a/b/g/n and complies with wireless security protocols.

The aireeg will be commercially available in Q2 2018.

About Nihon Kohden Corporation

Founded in Japan in 1951, Nihon Kohden is the leading manufacturer, developer and distributor of medical electronic equipment, with subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe and Asia. The company’s products are now used in more than 120 countries, and it is the largest supplier of electroencephalography products worldwide. A pioneer in transformational healthcare technology, Nihon Kohden has envisioned, designed and produced revolutionary devices, such as pulse oximeters, arrhythmia analysis, low-invasive blood volume monitoring and wireless patient monitoring. In the U.S., the company is a trusted source for patient monitoring, sleep assessment, neurology and cardiology instrumentation solutions, and has been rated No. 1 in patient monitoring or telemetry for more than 10 consecutive years (MD Buyline). For more information, visit us.nihonkohden.com.

MD Buyline is a registered service mark of MD Buyline.


© Business Wire 2018
