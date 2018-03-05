Nihon Kohden : Launches Aireeg® WEE-1200 Wireless EEG System at HIMSS18

Nihon Kohden, a U.S. market leader in precision medical products and
services, has launched its aireeg® WEE-1200 wireless
electroencephalogram (EEG) system designed specifically for patient
comfort and easy access to real-time patient data during long-term
epilepsy monitoring, intensive care, and routine EEG environments. The
smart, safe and secure diagnostic platform, which will be highlighted at
Nihon Kohden’s HIMSS18 booth (10925) March 5- 8 in Las Vegas, offers
clinicians and patients a premium EEG solution with patient-friendly,
mobile- ready functionality.
“Nihon Kohden has been the leader in premium EEG technology for nearly
70 years,” said Dr. Wilson P. Constantine, CEO of Nihon Kohden America.
“We pioneered the world’s first AC-powered EEG system, and we’ve
continued to deliver proven innovation ever since. The aireeg wireless
EEG is the next step in this evolution, offering clinicians a diagnostic
platform that provides superior data quality to quickly identify a
medical issue, while still allowing a patient to be freely moved
throughout a facility. It offers capabilities unlike any other on the
market today.”
The aireeg was designed to improve clinical care and workflow by
delivering real-time EEG waveform access, best-in-class signal quality,
and a sampling frequency up to 4,000 Hz per channel for enhanced disease
detection, diagnosis and clinical decision-making. Clinicians can
quickly montage, filter and annotate patient data to speed care delivery
and improve workflow efficiencies.
In an environment that requires increased patient protection and care,
aireeg uses true wireless (Wi-Fi) technology, which delivers strong
signal range throughout the hospital, to give patients greater mobility
without sacrificing safety. In addition, proprietary Smart Camera
switching technology auto-detects patient location and seamlessly
switches cameras when a patient is transported between hospital rooms.
With the ever-increasing risk of cybersecurity threats, the aireeg also
offers industry-leading data security, from product development to
post-sales support. Its advanced back-fill capabilities help keep
patient data protected by capturing all waveforms via local storage in
the unlikely event of network disconnection. In addition, a unique auto
copy and archive feature delivers workflow improvements that save time
and ensure recorded data is securely copied. Supported by Nihon Kohden’s
cybersecurity subject matter experts, the aireeg is configured for
802.11 a/b/g/n and complies with wireless security protocols.
The aireeg will be commercially available in Q2 2018.
About Nihon Kohden Corporation
Founded in Japan in 1951, Nihon Kohden is the leading manufacturer,
developer and distributor of medical electronic equipment, with
subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe and Asia. The company’s products are
now used in more than 120 countries, and it is the largest supplier of
electroencephalography products worldwide. A pioneer in transformational
healthcare technology, Nihon Kohden has envisioned, designed and
produced revolutionary devices, such as pulse oximeters, arrhythmia
analysis, low-invasive blood volume monitoring and wireless patient
monitoring. In the U.S., the company is a trusted source for patient
monitoring, sleep assessment, neurology and cardiology instrumentation
solutions, and has been rated No. 1 in patient monitoring or telemetry
for more than 10 consecutive years (MD Buyline). For more information,
visit us.nihonkohden.com.
