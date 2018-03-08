Nimbus Therapeutics : Announces Departure of Chief Scientific Officer Rosana Kapeller, M.D., Ph.D.

Nimbus
Therapeutics, a biotechnology company applying deep computational
expertise throughout drug discovery and development, announced today
that Rosana Kapeller has resigned from the company after more than eight
years of success to explore an executive leadership role.
Collaboratively with a stellar team of internal and external
collaborators Dr. Kapeller played a crucial role in establishing the
Nimbus platform, validating the approach and advancing multiple
promising programs. Nimbus has begun a search for her successor.
“As the founding Chief Scientific Officer of Nimbus, Rosana has helped
build a successful and thriving biotech company from the ground up, and
has been an important part of our success in turning the vision of
computational-based drug discovery into reality,” said Donald Nicholson,
Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer. “Rosana is a top-notch scientist who is
uniformly admired by the team at Nimbus and our wide array of corporate
and academic partners. She has helped assemble a talented, high caliber
drug discovery organization which is larger and more capable than at any
time in our history, and the deep experience and talent of our
leadership team has enabled a seamless transition.”
“Contributing to the success of Nimbus over these years with the team,
Board, and collaborators has been an amazing professional and personal
achievement that I will treasure always,” said Dr. Kapeller. “I’m
confident that Don and the team will continue to exceed the ambitious
goals we set out from when I joined Nimbus eight years ago.”
About Nimbus Therapeutics
Nimbus Therapeutics is a
biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts (USA).
Nimbus is pioneering the application of highly-advanced computational
technologies to the design and development of novel treatments for
substantial and underserved human diseases. The company’s focus on
metabolic diseases, cancer and immune-inflammatory disorders reflects
the mechanistic relationship between these disorders, and Nimbus’
ability to rapidly tackle well validated targets as well as those that
have proven intractable to others. The company’s LLC/subsidiary
architecture enables diverse and synergistic partnerships to deliver
breakthrough medicines. To learn more, please visit www.nimbustx.com.
