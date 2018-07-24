No. 2 Democrat Steny Hoyer Unveils Centrist Economic Pitch

By Natalie Andrews

WASHINGTON -- Steny Hoyer, the No. 2 House Democrat, unveiled his updated economic pitch aimed at helping his party win back the House, saying Congress needs to help American households make progress financially rather than just tread water.

In a speech Monday at a WeWork co-working facility, Mr. Hoyer said he sees education and skills training, entrepreneurship and infrastructure on the Democrats' policy list if they retake control in the 2018 midterms. The speech followed a tour of nine states, where the Maryland Democrat hosted events with business owners, city officials and students.

"People are getting by. But they're not getting ahead," said Mr. Hoyer, the House Minority Whip. "That's what our country is supposed to do: give everyone a shot at getting ahead. That's what it means to make it in America."

Mr. Hoyer's outreach to centrist voters with the latest version of his "Make It in America" plan comes amid a debate in the Democratic Party on where best to focus in 2018. The plan hits centrist Democratic notes, calling for more affordable insurance but stopping short of the progressive wing's calls for universal health-care.

"Steny's been at that 'Make it in America' thing for a long time now and I think it resonates with a certain voter and it's a certain voter that we're in a battle for," said Rep. John Yarmuth (D., Ky.), a member of the party's progressive wing. But, he added: "I think people have heard 'jobs, jobs, jobs' from both sides for so long that I can't imagine that it actually moves anybody."

To win back a majority in the House, Democrats must gain a net 23 seats. Many of the states Mr. Hoyer visited in his tour, such as Pennsylvania, Kansas and Illinois, have GOP-held districts that Democrats are targeting this fall.

Mr. Hoyer said in an interview that middle-class workers "are very worried that the economy is passing them by," and cited concerns about college tuition, buying a home and saving for retirement.

One of Mr. Hoyer's policy proposals would allow Pell grants to cover job-training programs. Pell Grants are government grants that help low-income college students.

He also spoke of finding ways for students to acquire new skills and training outside of a college degree programs. Mr. Hoyer called for multiyear, fully funded spending bills to "tackle the backlog for both transportation networks and water infrastructure."

Mr. Hoyer has spent much of the year helping Democratic candidates. He has visited 78 districts in 21 states, according to his office, and he has raised or contributed $7.1 million in this election cycle to help fellow Democrats.

Republicans said Mr. Hoyer's plan would have limited currency.

"Sadly for Steny Hoyer, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's message of progressive extremism has much more influence over the party's crop of House candidates," said Jesse Hunt, spokesman for the House Republicans' campaign arm. Ms. Ocasio-Cortez is a self-described Democratic-socialist who beat Rep. Joe Crowley (D., N.Y.) in a primary last month.

President Donald Trump's economic pitch has focused on the Republican tax overhaul, cutting regulations and imposing sanctions on trading partners in an effort to force them to negotiate more favorable terms for the U.S. Mr. Trump is visiting a steel plant in Illinois this week that announced it would restart two blast furnaces after Mr. Trump imposed tariffs on imports.

Mr. Hoyer's plan doesn't address the president's tariffs, but does talk about providing new skills training to workers, should the industry experience rapid change.

