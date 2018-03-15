Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Noble Corporation : plc Provides Fleet Contract Status Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 09:16pm CET

LONDON, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation plc (NYSE: NE) today announced that its report of drilling rig status and contract information has been updated as of March 15, 2018.  The report, titled "Fleet Status Report," can be found on the Company's Website www.noblecorp.com, under the "Investor Relations" section of the Website.

About Noble Corporation plc
Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of 28 offshore drilling units, consisting of 14 drillships and semisubmersibles and 14 jackups, focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high-specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. Noble is a public limited company registered in England and Wales with company number 08354954 and registered office at Devonshire House, 1 Mayfair Place, London, W1J 8AJ England. Additional information on Noble is available at www.noblecorp.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/noble-corporation-plc-provides-fleet-contract-status-update-300614883.html

SOURCE Noble Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:21pPatent Issued for Process for Converting a Polymeric Ester to a Polymeric Acid (USPTO 9908951)
AQ
09:21pORTHOFIX INTERNATIONAL N V : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:21pINTEST CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:21pBIO-PATH HOLDINGS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:21pZUMIEZ INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
09:21pHSBC : Belatrix Software Recognized as One of the Top Small and Medium Sized Businesses in Argentina
AQ
09:20pWINBOND ELECTRONICS : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Semiconductor Memory Device and Reading Method Thereof", for Approval (USPTO 20180061464)
AQ
09:20pTELIGENT, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:20pWESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
09:20pSTORE CAPITAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.