Noble Corporation : plc To Present At The Scotia Howard Weil 46th Annual Energy Conference

03/19/2018 | 04:01pm CET

LONDON, March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation plc (NYSE: NE) today announced that Julie J. Robertson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Scotia Howard Weil 46th Annual Energy Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Monday, March 26, 2018 at 1:40 p.m. U.S. Central Daylight Time. Presentations from this conference are not being webcast; however, a copy of Noble's presentation materials will be available on the Company's Website www.noblecorp.com, under the "Investor Relations" section of the Website. 

About Noble Corporation plc

Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of 28 offshore drilling units, consisting of 14 drillships and semisubmersibles and 14 jackups, focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high-specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. Noble is a public limited company registered in England and Wales with company number 08354954 and registered office at Devonshire House, 1 Mayfair Place, London, W1J 8AJ England. Additional information on Noble is available at www.noblecorp.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/noble-corporation-plc-to-present-at-the-scotia-howard-weil-46th-annual-energy-conference-300615883.html

SOURCE Noble Corporation


