Nocturia: the most common cause of a poor night’s sleep, say experts on World Sleep Day

On World Sleep Day, scientists are highlighting the number one reason
that people are waking up at night – nocturia (otherwise known as the
need to get up and urinate more than once during the night).1,2
It often has one or more contributing factors such as an overproduction
of urine, reduced bladder capacity; certain illnesses and medications
are also potential contributors.2,6 Although it is most
common in older adults, nocturia can affect people of all ages and
frequent sleep disturbances significantly impact daily living and can be
a sign of more serious health conditions.2,3,4,5
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005990/en/
“Nocturia’s disruption to deep sleep results in reduced productivity
and alertness that can affect multiple areas of an individual’s life
during the day,” said Jens-Peter Nørgaard, Medical Director of
Ferring Pharmaceuticals and Professor of Urology at Ghent University,
Belgium. “From making it difficult to manage a busy daily schedule to
negatively impacting productivity at work, sleep disruption has
significant impact far beyond fatigue or night-time inconvenience.”
The effect that sleep disruption can have was measured recently in a
study by Nokia Health, which designs smart health devices and apps. In
the study sleep patterns were measured using Nokia sleep sensors and
compared to self-reported quality of sleep. Of the over 19,000 people
surveyed it was shown that frequency of nightly awakenings was the most
important factor in getting a good night’s sleep – more than the total
duration of sleep or the time people went to bed.7
Lack of sleep from nocturia can lead to impaired daytime functioning, as
well as reduced productivity and alertness.3,4,5 These
frequent sleep interruptions are important as uninterrupted sleep is
needed to sustain physical (including the immune system), mental and
emotional health.8
“People often ignore sleep disturbance from nocturia, but this can
produce significant disruption to daytime functioning,” said Dr.
Andrew Krystal, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Science at
University of California, San Francisco. “It is important this is
discussed with a healthcare professional, as this disruption is not just
harmful in itself but can also be an indicator of more serious health
conditions.”
Nocturia can also be a symptom of more serious health problems such as
high blood pressure, diabetes and heart disease.2 The impact
of sleep disturbances can also lead to greater risk of serious health
conditions such as increased risk of diabetes, weakened immune systems
and heart disease.9 Similarly, individuals who suffer from
chronic sleep disturbances experience reduced cognitive functioning,
which can impact productivity, relationships and careers.8
About World Sleep Day
World Sleep Day is an annual event
intended to be a celebration of sleep and a call to action on important
issues related to sleep. It is organised by the World Sleep Day
Committee of the World Sleep Society (founded by World Association of
Sleep Medicine and the World Sleep Federation) and will take place on
Friday 16th March 2018.10
About Ferring Pharmaceuticals:
Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a
research-driven, specialty biopharmaceutical group committed to helping
people around the world build families and live better lives.
Headquartered in Saint-Prex, Switzerland, Ferring is a leader in
reproductive medicine and women’s health, and in specialty areas within
gastroenterology and urology. Ferring has been developing treatments for
mothers and babies for over 50 years. Today, over one third of the
company’s research and development investment goes towards finding
innovative and personalised healthcare solutions to help mothers and
babies, from conception to birth. Founded in 1950, Ferring now employs
approximately 6,500 people worldwide, has its own operating subsidiaries
in nearly 60 countries and markets its products in 110 countries.
Learn more at www.ferring.com
and @Ferring,
or connect with us on Facebook,
Instagram
and LinkedIn.
Ferring is a proud supporter of World Sleep Day
1 Benefield LE. Facilitating Aging in Place: Safe, Sound, and
Secure, An Issue of Nursing Clinics. 2014
2 National Association for Continence. Nocturia web page.
Last accessed 2017.
3 Bliwise DL et al. J Clin Sleep Med 2015;11:53–5.
4 Bliwise DL et al. Eur Urol Suppl 2014;13:e591–e591a.
5 Kobelt G, Borgstrom F, Mattiasson A. Productivity, vitality
and utility in a group of healthy professionally active individuals with
nocturia. BJU Int. 2003;91(3):190–5
6 Park, H.K and Kim, H.G., Current Evaluation and Treatment
of Nocturia, Korean J Urol. Aug 2013; 54(8): 492–498. page 492
7 Roitmann, E., O. Bellahsen, and A. Chieh. "Perceived sleep
quality of sleep profiles derived from connected sleep detector data."
Sleep Medicine 40 (2017): e281-e282.
8 Laureanno, P. Ellsworth, P., Demystifying Nocturia:
Identifying the Cause and Tailoring the Treatment. Urol Nurs.
2010;30(5):276-287.
9 Orzel-Gryglewska, J. Consequences of Sleep Deprivation.
International Journal of Occupational Medicine and Environmental Health
2010; 23(1): 95-114. doi:10.2478/v10001-010-0004-9.
10 World Sleep Day website. Homepage. [Last accessed February
2017] Available at: www.worldsleepday.org
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005990/en/