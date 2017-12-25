NodeSource : Secures $17.5 Million in Series B Funding

Node.js Leader Leverages Continued Momentum to Close Up-Round with Crosslink Capital, Industry Ventures, RRE Ventures and Silicon Valley Bank

NodeSource, the Node.js® company, today announced that it has raised $17.5 million in Series B funding. The up-round investment was provided by Silicon Valley Bank, Industry Ventures and existing investors Crosslink Capital and RRE Ventures. NodeSource will harness the investment proceeds to rapidly grow its engineering, support and global go-to-market teams to better serve customers as they create and deploy mission-critical and secure applications, leveraged by the power and low cost of the open source community.

NodeSource has raised a total of $33.4 million since its founding in 2014, including a $12.5 million Series A round in April 2016 by RRE Ventures, Crosslink Capital and Resolute Ventures and a February 2015 seed round of $3.4 million from Crosslink Capital, Hack VC and Resolute Ventures.

Node.js is the fastest-growing open source project on earth, and NodeSource is the only commercial provider specializing in Node.js for the enterprise. Its flagship product N|Solid is a fully-compatible enhanced Node.js platform designed for mission-critical enterprise applications and is built to meet the unique needs associated with running server-side JavaScript at scale. N|Solid empowers organizations to develop, manage, secure, and analyze Node.js applications while providing unparalleled visibility into application behavior and system health, as well as offering configurable security policies and real-time vulnerability scanning. NodeSource’s effective commercialization of Node.js technology has attracted a wide range of customers, including Citadel, Comcast, Condé Nast, Delta Airlines, Goldman Sachs, Mastercard, and PayPal.

“Our Node.js solutions are powerful tools for enterprises that need to run mission-critical applications on JavaScript,” commented NodeSource Founder and CEO Joe McCann. “The market potential is significant, and this Series B investment from our partners at Crosslink Capital, Industry Ventures, Silicon Valley Bank and RRE Ventures further validates the strategy behind N|Solid and NodeSource Certified Modules (NCM), which is all about empowering organizations to successfully adopt, operationalize and scale Node.js to drive digital transformation initiatives.”

More About N|Solid, NCM and the NodeSource Team

Easy for enterprises to implement, operate and scale, N|Solid delivers fully-compatible runtime installs that replace open source Node.js but which do not require application code changes. And, thanks to a low-impact native C++ agent, the NodeSource solution runs with low performance overhead, such that enterprises don’t have to sacrifice performance in order to get additional insight. In addition, N|Solid captures vital Node.js application metrics that no other vendor can provide, including event loop, garbage collection and async processing.

NodeSource Certified Modules (NCM) provides a more secure and reliable way to take advantage of the modules available to users in the Node.js ecosystem. As the Node.js ecosystem continues to grow, more organizations are relying on untrusted third-party modules to run mission-critical applications and services. NCM was developed so that organizations can quantify and mitigate the risks associated with using third-party Node.js modules and provides a framework for governance of Node.js modules that is more dependable.

The team behind N|Solid, NCM and NodeSource’s next stage of growth are technical and operations executives with deep roots in the open source community and high-growth software firms. Founder Joe McCann was an early contributor to the Node.js project, and the company’s executive staff includes a number of core contributors to the open source Node.js project, as well as three active members of the Technical Steering Committee (TSC). These professionals include Chief Node Officer Rod Vagg, who led the open source project for two years and served as a two-term board director at the Node.js Foundation; Chief Operating and Financial Officer Travis Adlman, who previously oversaw finance at Kosmix, which was acquired by Walmart in 2011 for more than $300 million; and Vice President of Sales John Brandes, whose experience includes driving significant sales growth at MongoDB and BMC Software.

About NodeSource

NodeSource is a technology company dedicated to delivering enterprise-grade solutions in support of a sustainable ecosystem for the open source Node.js project. We aim to drive and expand the Node.js ecosystem by providing best-of-breed solutions that specifically target the needs of businesses deploying Node.js and JavaScript at scale. Customers include PayPal, Condé Nast, Delta Airlines, Mastercard and other progressive Node.js adopters. For more information, visit NodeSource.com and follow @NodeSource on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171225005035/en/