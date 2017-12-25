NodeSource : Secures $17.5 Million in Series B Funding

NodeSource,
the Node.js® company, today announced that it has raised
$17.5 million in Series B funding. The up-round investment was provided
by Silicon Valley Bank, Industry Ventures and existing investors
Crosslink Capital and RRE Ventures. NodeSource will harness the
investment proceeds to rapidly grow its engineering, support and global
go-to-market teams to better serve customers as they create and deploy
mission-critical and secure applications, leveraged by the power and low
cost of the open source community.
NodeSource has raised a total of $33.4 million since its founding in
2014, including a $12.5 million Series A round in April 2016 by RRE
Ventures, Crosslink Capital and Resolute Ventures and a February 2015
seed round of $3.4 million from Crosslink Capital, Hack VC and Resolute
Ventures.
Node.js is the fastest-growing open source project on earth, and
NodeSource is the only commercial provider specializing in Node.js for
the enterprise. Its flagship product N|Solid is a fully-compatible
enhanced Node.js platform designed for mission-critical enterprise
applications and is built to meet the unique needs associated with
running server-side JavaScript at scale. N|Solid empowers organizations
to develop, manage, secure, and analyze Node.js applications while
providing unparalleled visibility into application behavior and system
health, as well as offering configurable security policies and real-time
vulnerability scanning. NodeSource’s effective commercialization of
Node.js technology has attracted a wide range of customers, including
Citadel, Comcast, Condé Nast, Delta Airlines, Goldman Sachs, Mastercard,
and PayPal.
“Our Node.js solutions are powerful tools for enterprises that need to
run mission-critical applications on JavaScript,” commented NodeSource
Founder and CEO Joe McCann. “The market potential is significant, and
this Series B investment from our partners at Crosslink Capital,
Industry Ventures, Silicon Valley Bank and RRE Ventures further
validates the strategy behind N|Solid and NodeSource Certified Modules
(NCM), which is all about empowering organizations to successfully
adopt, operationalize and scale Node.js to drive digital transformation
initiatives.”
More About N|Solid, NCM and the NodeSource Team
Easy for enterprises to implement, operate and scale, N|Solid delivers
fully-compatible runtime installs that replace open source Node.js but
which do not require application code changes. And, thanks to a
low-impact native C++ agent, the NodeSource solution runs with low
performance overhead, such that enterprises don’t have to sacrifice
performance in order to get additional insight. In addition, N|Solid
captures vital Node.js application metrics that no other vendor can
provide, including event loop, garbage collection and async processing.
NodeSource Certified Modules (NCM) provides a more secure and reliable
way to take advantage of the modules available to users in the Node.js
ecosystem. As the Node.js ecosystem continues to grow, more
organizations are relying on untrusted third-party modules to run
mission-critical applications and services. NCM was developed so that
organizations can quantify and mitigate the risks associated with using
third-party Node.js modules and provides a framework for governance of
Node.js modules that is more dependable.
The team behind N|Solid, NCM and NodeSource’s next stage of growth are
technical and operations executives with deep roots in the open source
community and high-growth software firms. Founder Joe McCann was an
early contributor to the Node.js project, and the company’s executive
staff includes a number of core contributors to the open source Node.js
project, as well as three active members of the Technical Steering
Committee (TSC). These professionals include Chief Node Officer Rod
Vagg, who led the open source project for two years and served as a
two-term board director at the Node.js Foundation; Chief Operating and
Financial Officer Travis Adlman, who previously oversaw finance at
Kosmix, which was acquired by Walmart in 2011 for more than $300
million; and Vice President of Sales John Brandes, whose experience
includes driving significant sales growth at MongoDB and BMC Software.
About NodeSource
NodeSource is a technology company dedicated to delivering
enterprise-grade solutions in support of a sustainable ecosystem for the
open source Node.js project. We aim to drive and expand the Node.js
ecosystem by providing best-of-breed solutions that specifically target
the needs of businesses deploying Node.js and JavaScript at scale.
Customers include PayPal, Condé Nast, Delta Airlines, Mastercard and
other progressive Node.js adopters. For more information, visit
NodeSource.com and follow @NodeSource on Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171225005035/en/