Non-12-Step Rehab vs. Traditional 12-Step Rehab Programs

05/20/2018 | 07:51pm CEST

SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Although a percentage of people have been helped through a 12-step drug or alcohol program, these have some of the highest relapse rates. Less than 10% treated are able to successfully maintain long-term sobriety. There are a couple of important reasons for this. The traditional 12-step treatment method is a short-term program, typically lasting only 28 days or less. Recent studies have found this to be inadequate, because it is not nearly long enough to properly find and resolve the underlying core issues of why the individual originally turned to drugs and alcohol. Without fully resolving those problems, the individual is highly likely to relapse after treatment - which is what happens to the vast majority who receive 12-step rehab counseling.

Another factor for low success rates are group meetings. While 12-step meetings are meant to be supportive, they often become somewhat harmful with the repetitive message that a person will always be in recovery. This dooms the addict/alcoholic right from the start to feeling powerless, being taught that they have a life-long disease which they'll never recover from, and that repeated relapses are to be expected. Additionally, many find the meetings counterproductive from hearing the continual storytelling of past highs and/or recent relapses from other addicts. This only further cements the feeling that they will most likely fail their attempt at sobriety.

Non-12-Step Program:

Non-12-step rehab centers empower the person to take back control of their life through handling the initial reason they started abusing alcohol and drugs. By restoring the person's responsibility and control over themselves and their surroundings, they are empowered with renewed self-esteem and confidence. The life skills courses taught in non-12-step rehab programs, along with one-on-one private counseling, make this treatment method the most effective drug rehabilitation therapy available.

Most non-12-step drug treatment facilities have a 70% success rate, with a few centers having even higher results. By restoring the individual back to a contributing, caring member of society, the individual is able to take back the reigns of their life to create a successful future - without addiction.

Non-12-step rehabs give an individual back their pride. When a person from UT graduates from a non-12-step drug rehab program, they are happy, bright, and able to be a responsible, productive friend and family member, excited to face their new future clean and sober.

Contact Info:
Author: Kevin Leonard
Organization: TheRecover.com
Address: 27420 Jefferson Ave, Temecula, CA 92590
Phone: (888) 510-3898

© GlobeNewswire 2018
