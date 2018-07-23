Log in
Nord Gold : Nordgold reports Lefa 2018 Exploration Update

07/23/2018 | 11:33am CEST

London, United Kingdom, 23 July 2018 - Nord Gold SE ('Nordgold' or the 'Company'), the internationally diversified gold producer, is pleased to report that its exploration program at its Lefa mine in Guinea is on track to deliver on its target to replace mined gold and increase resources in 2018, with 85km of drilling planned. This builds on the strong progress made in 2017, where exploration activity added almost 700 koz to the mine's Mineral Resources. 2017 also saw four new satellite discoveries near Lefa: Kasa-Kasa, Fayalala North, Kankarta West and Telire; as well as geophysical surveys and structural studies in preparation for a successful 2018 field campaign.

In 2018, Nordgold's specialist team plan to complete a wide-ranging programme at Lefa that will include:

  • Increasing the mine's reserves by at least 200 koz at existing pits near the Lefa mill, including Firifirini, Kankarta East, Fayalala Compled and Lero-Karta Complex
  • Upcoming confirmation and conversion of resources at Sikasso and Banora West satellite deposits
  • Upcoming confirmation of ore extensions at the Gold Ring deposit into the Sikasso licenses located alongside the Lefa mining permit
  • Discovering new oxides on high quality targets near Lefa, such as Tombakansa, Kasa-Kasa, Diguili, Banora NE, Hansagnere South, Tombani-Keba, Sabaya, Bourenfè, and Bambadala
  • Completing a second phase of interpretation of the geological structure resulting in the generation of new exploration targets

Arnand Van Heerden, Mineral Resources Director of Nordgold, commented:

'The consistency at which we are able to replace and increase our resources at Lefa demonstrates the quality of this asset and its importance to Nordgold's overall portfolio. It is also testament to the hard work of our team in carrying out ongoing, large-scale exploration activity each year and our strategy of focusing on exploration of satellite deposits is reaping rewards. We are also laying the foundations for further resource improvement in the future and a major goal for this year will be studying the underground potential of the promising Lero-Karta zone. The progress we continue to deliver at Lefa positions us well for future growth.'

For further information, please contact:

Nordgold
Andrei Naumov
Media Relations Specialist 		Tel: +7 495 644 4473
Powerscourt
Peter Ogden
Giles Read
 Tel: +44 (0) 20 7250 1446

Disclaimer

Nord Gold SE published this content on 23 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2018 09:32:02 UTC
