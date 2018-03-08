EQS Group-News: Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc / Key word(s): Final Results

Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc: Annual Report 2017



08.03.2018 / 14:00





Stock Exchange release



Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc: Annual Report 2017





Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc's Annual Report, Corporate Governance Report and Alternative performance measures have been published. The documents are attached to this release and they are available on the Internet at http://www.nordea.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/.

Only information having material influence on the value of securities is included in this press release.



The Annual Report now published covers the operations of Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc in Finland. Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc is a subsidiary wholly owned by Nordea Bank AB (publ). The financial statements of Nordea Bank AB (publ) comprise the operations of the Nordea Group as a whole and gives the best overview of the Group.



Summary of the year 2017:

The operating profit of Nordea Mortgage Bank amounted to EUR 131.6m

Net interest income totalled EUR 192.1m

Total operating income was EUR 178.7m

Total operating expenses were EUR -47.8m

Net loan losses were positive and amounted to EUR 0.7m

Loans to the public decreased 2% compared to year-end 2016 and amounted to EUR 23,530.1m

Debt securities in issue decreased to EUR 15,469.6m

Summary key figures 2017 2016 Net interest income1, EURm 192.1 51.4 Total operating income1, EURm 178.7 46.8 Profit before loan losses1, EURm 130.9 35.0 Net loan losses1, EURm 0.7 0.4 Operating profit1, EURm 131.6 35.4 Loan loss ratio, annualised, bps -0.3 -0.7 Return on equity, % 9.3 10.6 Tier 1 capital ratio, incl Basel I floor, % 10.0 9.8 Total capital ratio, incl Basel I floor, % 11.9 11.7 Number of employees (full time equivalents) 20 12

1 Figures for 2016 refer to the period October-December 2016. Nordea Mortgage Bank started its operations on 1 October 2016.



Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc's semi-annual report will be published 19 July 2018.



Helsinki, 1 March 2018



Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc

Board of Directors







Additional information:

Thomas Miller, Chief Executive Officer + 358 40 864 4554 Satu Vartiainen, Chief Financial Officer + 358 40 707 0866



Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.



http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3708G_-2018-3-1.pdf



http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3708G_1-2018-3-1.pdf



http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3708G_2-2018-3-1.pdf