North America Automated Test Equipment Market Analysis 2017-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "North
America Automated Test Equipment Market Analysis (2017-2023)"
The North America Automated Test Equipment Market would witness market
growth of 4.2% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 - 2023
Growing adoption of System-on chip and rising demand for consumer
electronics are the factors that would drive the growth of the market
during the forecast period. Growing adoption of electronic components in
the automotive sector and unprecedented growth in the market penetration
of smartphones would drive the market growth over the forecast period.
Miniaturization of devices has further added to the demand for ATE
across different application areas.
Additionally, technological advancements, growing design complexity and
the need for effective testing would contribute to the growth of the
market over the forecast period. Advancements in manufacturing processes
of semiconductors and growth of wireless networks in developing nations
would offer significant opportunities over the coming years.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Scope & Methodology
2. Market Overview
3. North America Automated Test Equipment Market
4. North America Automated Test Equipment Market by End User
5. North America Automated Test Equipment Market by Country
6. Company Profiles
-
Aemulus Holdings Bhd.
-
Chroma ATE Inc.
-
Cobham (Aeroflex Inc.)
-
Astronics Corporation
-
Advantest Corporation
-
Xcerra Corporation
-
Teradyne Inc.
-
STAr Technologies Inc. (A subsidiary of Innotech Corporation)
-
Tesec Corporation
-
Danaher Corporation
