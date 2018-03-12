Log in
North America Automated Test Equipment Market Analysis 2017-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

03/12/2018 | 05:01pm EDT

The "North America Automated Test Equipment Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Automated Test Equipment Market would witness market growth of 4.2% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 - 2023

Growing adoption of System-on chip and rising demand for consumer electronics are the factors that would drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Growing adoption of electronic components in the automotive sector and unprecedented growth in the market penetration of smartphones would drive the market growth over the forecast period. Miniaturization of devices has further added to the demand for ATE across different application areas.

Additionally, technological advancements, growing design complexity and the need for effective testing would contribute to the growth of the market over the forecast period. Advancements in manufacturing processes of semiconductors and growth of wireless networks in developing nations would offer significant opportunities over the coming years.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope & Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. North America Automated Test Equipment Market

4. North America Automated Test Equipment Market by End User

5. North America Automated Test Equipment Market by Country

6. Company Profiles

  • Aemulus Holdings Bhd.
  • Chroma ATE Inc.
  • Cobham (Aeroflex Inc.)
  • Astronics Corporation
  • Advantest Corporation
  • Xcerra Corporation
  • Teradyne Inc.
  • STAr Technologies Inc. (A subsidiary of Innotech Corporation)
  • Tesec Corporation
  • Danaher Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m2pz4q/north_america?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
