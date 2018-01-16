North America Collision Avoidance System Market Analysis Report 2017-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "North America Collision Avoidance System Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Collision Avoidance System Market would witness market growth of 9.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Collision Avoidance System is safety awareness or a warning system and it is designed to reduce the severity of a collision. These systems are majorly incorporated into automobiles and in mining to avoid major accidents. It is also known as pre-crash system, forward collision warning system, or collision mitigating system.

The adoption of the technology helps in detecting imminent strikes by alerting the driver about a potential collision. Growing sales of sports, utility, and luxury vehicles would add to the market growth of the anti-collision systems. Leading players in the segment are already integrating basic collision avoidance systems into their mass-market models.

Different technology-based collision avoidance systems such as radar, ultrasound, camera, and LiDAR, are technologies that offer active safety and pre-crash mitigation capabilities in motor vehicles. Radars used to pick accurate determination of distance and location of a given obstacle

Scope of the Report

Based on Type, the market report segments the market into Adaptive Cruise Control, Parking Assistance, Lane Departure Warning System, Autonomous Emergency Braking, and Others

Based on Technology, the market report segments the market into RADAR, Camera, LiDAR, and Ultrasonic

Based on Application, the market report segments the market into Automotive, Aerospace, Rail, and Marine

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. North America Collision Avoidance System Market

Chapter 4. North America Collision Avoidance System Market by Technology

Chapter 5. North America Collision Avoidance System Market by Application

Chapter 6. North America Collision Avoidance System Market by Country

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

Delphi Automotive LLP

Robert Bosch GmbH

Denso Corporation

Autoliv, Inc.

General Electric Company

Honeywell International, Inc.

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Siemens AG

Wabtec Corporation

Alstom SA

