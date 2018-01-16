North America Collision Avoidance System Market Analysis Report 2017-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "North
America Collision Avoidance System Market Analysis (2017-2023)"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The North America Collision Avoidance System Market would witness market
growth of 9.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).
Collision Avoidance System is safety awareness or a warning system and
it is designed to reduce the severity of a collision. These systems are
majorly incorporated into automobiles and in mining to avoid major
accidents. It is also known as pre-crash system, forward collision
warning system, or collision mitigating system.
The adoption of the technology helps in detecting imminent strikes by
alerting the driver about a potential collision. Growing sales of
sports, utility, and luxury vehicles would add to the market growth of
the anti-collision systems. Leading players in the segment are already
integrating basic collision avoidance systems into their mass-market
models.
Different technology-based collision avoidance systems such as radar,
ultrasound, camera, and LiDAR, are technologies that offer active safety
and pre-crash mitigation capabilities in motor vehicles. Radars used to
pick accurate determination of distance and location of a given obstacle
Scope of the Report
-
Based on Type, the market report segments the market into Adaptive
Cruise Control, Parking Assistance, Lane Departure Warning System,
Autonomous Emergency Braking, and Others
-
Based on Technology, the market report segments the market into RADAR,
Camera, LiDAR, and Ultrasonic
-
Based on Application, the market report segments the market into
Automotive, Aerospace, Rail, and Marine
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. North America Collision Avoidance System Market
Chapter 4. North America Collision Avoidance System Market by Technology
Chapter 5. North America Collision Avoidance System Market by Application
Chapter 6. North America Collision Avoidance System Market by Country
Chapter 7. Company Profiles
-
Delphi Automotive LLP
-
Robert Bosch GmbH
-
Denso Corporation
-
Autoliv, Inc.
-
General Electric Company
-
Honeywell International, Inc.
-
Rockwell Collins, Inc.
-
Siemens AG
-
Wabtec Corporation
-
Alstom SA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2trdk2/north_america?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180116006533/en/