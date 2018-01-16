Log in
North America Data Backup and Recovery Market Analysis 2017-2023: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.5% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

01/16/2018 | 06:53pm CET

The "North America Data Backup and Recovery Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Data Backup and Recovery Market would witness market growth of 9.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

The data backup process encompasses copying and archiving enterprise data, as data can be accessed in case of deletion or data corruption. Data backup and recovery solutions are offered in various customized software forms and as a service, which is popularly known as Backup-as-a-Services (BaaS).

Organizations are widely incorporating data analytics and visualization solutions to track customer information, and as a result, manage a large amount of data. This enterprise data is expected to grow at a rate of 40% on a year on year basis. System outages/data loss is experienced by the organizations, threats and attacks would mean full database recovery and such an activity could cause serious operational delays.

Scope of the report

  • Based on Application, the market report segments the market into Media Storage Backup, Application Backup, and Email Backup. Based on Deployment Type, the market report segments the market into Cloud and On-Premise.
  • Based on Organization Size, the market report segments the market into Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises.
  • Based on Vertical, the market report segments the market into BFSI, Government, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Retail, Telecom & IT, Education, and Others.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. North America Data Backup & Recovery Market

Chapter 4. North America Data Backup & Recovery Market by Application

Chapter 5. North America Data Backup & Recovery Market by Organization Size

Chapter 6. North America Data Backup & Recovery Market by Deployment Type

Chapter 7. North America Data Backup & Recovery Market by Vertical

Chapter 8. North America Data Backup & Recovery Market by Country

Chapter 9. Competitive Study

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

  • IBM Corporation
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company
  • CA Technologies, Inc.
  • Dell Technologies Inc.
  • Commvault
  • Acronis, Inc.
  • Netapp, Inc.
  • Unitrends, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zslmj4/north_america?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
