North America Data Backup and Recovery Market Analysis 2017-2023: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.5% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The North America Data Backup and Recovery Market would witness market
growth of 9.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).
The data backup process encompasses copying and archiving enterprise
data, as data can be accessed in case of deletion or data corruption.
Data backup and recovery solutions are offered in various customized
software forms and as a service, which is popularly known as
Backup-as-a-Services (BaaS).
Organizations are widely incorporating data analytics and visualization
solutions to track customer information, and as a result, manage a large
amount of data. This enterprise data is expected to grow at a rate of
40% on a year on year basis. System outages/data loss is experienced by
the organizations, threats and attacks would mean full database recovery
and such an activity could cause serious operational delays.
Scope of the report
-
Based on Application, the market report segments the market into Media
Storage Backup, Application Backup, and Email Backup. Based on
Deployment Type, the market report segments the market into Cloud and
On-Premise.
-
Based on Organization Size, the market report segments the market into
Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises.
-
Based on Vertical, the market report segments the market into BFSI,
Government, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Retail,
Telecom & IT, Education, and Others.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. North America Data Backup & Recovery Market
Chapter 4. North America Data Backup & Recovery Market by Application
Chapter 5. North America Data Backup & Recovery Market by Organization
Size
Chapter 6. North America Data Backup & Recovery Market by Deployment Type
Chapter 7. North America Data Backup & Recovery Market by Vertical
Chapter 8. North America Data Backup & Recovery Market by Country
Chapter 9. Competitive Study
Chapter 10. Company Profiles
-
IBM Corporation
-
Microsoft Corporation
-
Oracle Corporation
-
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company
-
CA Technologies, Inc.
-
Dell Technologies Inc.
-
Commvault
-
Acronis, Inc.
-
Netapp, Inc.
-
Unitrends, Inc.
