North America Data Migration Market Analysis 2017-2023 by Business Function, Organization Size, Deployment Type, Vertical & Country - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "North
America Data Migration Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has
been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America Data Migration Market would witness market growth of
14.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 - 2023.
Technological advancements have led the adoption of effective and
efficient systems, designed and customized for applications in specific
sectors. New system introductions are pivotal in the current
technological oriented time frame. Addition of advanced and new systems
would lead to the need for data migration.
Additionally, expansion plans such as mergers, acquisition, and
restructuring initiatives would further add to the need for data
migration solutions. However, quality of data and address verification
issues are the factors that would restrain the market growth during the
forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Scope & Methodology
2. Market Overview
3. North America Data Migration Market
4. North America Data Migration Market by Business Function
5. North America Data Migration Market by Organization Size
6. North America Data Migration Market by Deployment Type
7. North America Data Migration Market by Vertical
8. North America Data Migration Market by Country
9. Company Profiles
-
Oracle Corporation
-
IBM Corporation
-
Microsoft Corporation
-
SAP SE
-
SAS Institute, Inc.
-
Information Builders
-
Amazon Web Services
-
Talend, Inc.
-
Syncsort
-
Attunity
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vtb9vk/north_america?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180312006219/en/