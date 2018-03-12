Log in
North America Data Migration Market Analysis 2017-2023 by Business Function, Organization Size, Deployment Type, Vertical & Country - ResearchAndMarkets.com

03/12/2018 | 09:59pm CET

The "North America Data Migration Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Data Migration Market would witness market growth of 14.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 - 2023.

Technological advancements have led the adoption of effective and efficient systems, designed and customized for applications in specific sectors. New system introductions are pivotal in the current technological oriented time frame. Addition of advanced and new systems would lead to the need for data migration.

Additionally, expansion plans such as mergers, acquisition, and restructuring initiatives would further add to the need for data migration solutions. However, quality of data and address verification issues are the factors that would restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope & Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. North America Data Migration Market

4. North America Data Migration Market by Business Function

5. North America Data Migration Market by Organization Size

6. North America Data Migration Market by Deployment Type

7. North America Data Migration Market by Vertical

8. North America Data Migration Market by Country

9. Company Profiles

  • Oracle Corporation
  • IBM Corporation
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • SAP SE
  • SAS Institute, Inc.
  • Information Builders
  • Amazon Web Services
  • Talend, Inc.
  • Syncsort
  • Attunity

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vtb9vk/north_america?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
