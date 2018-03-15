North America Digital Pen Market Analysis 2017-2023 - Focus on Camera Digital Pen, Accelerometer Digital Pen, Trackball Digital Pen, and Others. - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "North
America Digital Pen Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has
been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America Digital Pen market is expected to witness market
growth of 12.7% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 - 2023
Digital pen helps in capturing the hand-written data and drawing
digitally with the help of various devices such as smart phones,
tablets, and digital paper. The main components include ink cartridge &
force sensor, Bluetooth transceiver, and image processors.
The pen has a look of a regular ball-point pen, but needs special
digital paper to digitally capture hand written notes. A page of digital
paper, which can be purchased in traditional pad or sticky-note size,
comes with small dots which allow the pen to "see" what is written.
Scope of the Report
-
Based on Technology, the market report segments the market into Camera
Digital Pen, Accelerometer Digital Pen, Trackball Digital Pen, and
Others.
-
Based on Platform Type, the Digital Pen Market segments the market
into iOS & Others and Android.
-
Based on End User, the market report segments the market into BFSI,
Government, Healthcare, Telecom & IT, and Others.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Scope & Methodology
2. Market Overview
3. North America Digital Pen Market
4. North America Digital Pen Market by Platform Type
5. North America Digital Pen Market by End User
6. North America Digital Pen Market by Country
7. Company Profiles
-
Apple Inc.
-
Canon Inc.
-
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company
-
Toshiba Corporation
-
Hanwang Technology Co., Ltd.
-
Anoto Group AB (Live scribe, Inc.)
-
D'Ieteren SA (Moleskine SPA)
-
NeoLAB convergence Inc.
-
Wacom Co., Ltd.
-
Xcallibre
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m4vcp5/north_america?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005634/en/