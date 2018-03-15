North America Digital Pen Market Analysis 2017-2023 - Focus on Camera Digital Pen, Accelerometer Digital Pen, Trackball Digital Pen, and Others. - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "North America Digital Pen Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Digital Pen market is expected to witness market growth of 12.7% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 - 2023

Digital pen helps in capturing the hand-written data and drawing digitally with the help of various devices such as smart phones, tablets, and digital paper. The main components include ink cartridge & force sensor, Bluetooth transceiver, and image processors.

The pen has a look of a regular ball-point pen, but needs special digital paper to digitally capture hand written notes. A page of digital paper, which can be purchased in traditional pad or sticky-note size, comes with small dots which allow the pen to "see" what is written.

Scope of the Report

Based on Technology, the market report segments the market into Camera Digital Pen, Accelerometer Digital Pen, Trackball Digital Pen, and Others.

Based on Platform Type, the Digital Pen Market segments the market into iOS & Others and Android.

Based on End User, the market report segments the market into BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Telecom & IT, and Others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope & Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. North America Digital Pen Market

4. North America Digital Pen Market by Platform Type

5. North America Digital Pen Market by End User

6. North America Digital Pen Market by Country

7. Company Profiles

Apple Inc.

Canon Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company

Toshiba Corporation

Hanwang Technology Co., Ltd.

Anoto Group AB (Live scribe, Inc.)

D'Ieteren SA (Moleskine SPA)

NeoLAB convergence Inc.

Wacom Co., Ltd.

Xcallibre

