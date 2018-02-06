North America (NAFTA) Power Generation Industry Guide 2017 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Power
Generation North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide 2017" report
has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The NAFTA Power Generation industry profile provides top-line
qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size
(value and volume 2013-17, and forecast to 2022). The profile also
contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial
metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
-
The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is a trade agreement
between the countries in North America: the US, Canada and Mexico. The
power generation industry within the NAFTA countries had a total
market value of $218.2 billion in 2017.The Mexico was the fastest
growing country, with a CAGR of 4.1% over the 2013-17 period.
-
Within the power generation industry, the US is the leading country
among the NAFTA bloc, with market revenues of $169.6 billion in 2017.
This was followed by Canada and Mexico, with a value of $36.6 and
$12.1 billion, respectively.
-
The US is expected to lead the power generation industry in the NAFTA
bloc, with a value of $167.4 billion in 2022, followed by Canada and
Mexico with expected values of $41.7 and $14.7 billion, respectively.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
What is this report about?
Who is the target reader?
How to use this report
Definitions
NAFTA power generation
Industry Outlook
Power Generation in Canada
Market Overview
Market Data
Market Segmentation
Market outlook
Five forces analysis
Macroeconomic indicators
Power Generation in Mexico
Market Overview
Market Data
Market Segmentation
Market outlook
Five forces analysis
Macroeconomic indicators
Power Generation in The United States
Market Overview
Market Data
Market Segmentation
Market outlook
Five forces analysis
Macroeconomic indicators
Leading Companies
-
BC Hydro
-
Engie
-
Hydro-Quebec
-
Ontario Power Generation Inc
-
Comision Federal de Electricidad
-
Enel SpA
-
Gas Natural Fenosa
-
Dominion Resources, Inc
-
Duke Energy Corporation
-
NextEra Energy
