North America (NAFTA) Power Generation Industry Guide 2017 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Power Generation North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The NAFTA Power Generation industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2013-17, and forecast to 2022). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights

The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is a trade agreement between the countries in North America: the US, Canada and Mexico. The power generation industry within the NAFTA countries had a total market value of $218.2 billion in 2017.The Mexico was the fastest growing country, with a CAGR of 4.1% over the 2013-17 period.

Within the power generation industry, the US is the leading country among the NAFTA bloc, with market revenues of $169.6 billion in 2017. This was followed by Canada and Mexico, with a value of $36.6 and $12.1 billion, respectively.

The US is expected to lead the power generation industry in the NAFTA bloc, with a value of $167.4 billion in 2022, followed by Canada and Mexico with expected values of $41.7 and $14.7 billion, respectively.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

What is this report about?

Who is the target reader?

How to use this report

Definitions

NAFTA power generation

Industry Outlook

Power Generation in Canada

Market Overview

Market Data

Market Segmentation

Market outlook

Five forces analysis

Macroeconomic indicators

Power Generation in Mexico

Market Overview

Market Data

Market Segmentation

Market outlook

Five forces analysis

Macroeconomic indicators

Power Generation in The United States

Market Overview

Market Data

Market Segmentation

Market outlook

Five forces analysis

Macroeconomic indicators

Leading Companies

BC Hydro

Engie

Hydro-Quebec

Ontario Power Generation Inc

Comision Federal de Electricidad

Enel SpA

Gas Natural Fenosa

Dominion Resources, Inc

Duke Energy Corporation

NextEra Energy

