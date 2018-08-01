Log in
North America Oilfield Truck/Body Manufacturing Market - The 5 Leading Manufacturers Accounted for 73% of Total Shipments in 2017 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/01/2018 | 06:23pm CEST

The "Oilfield Truck/Body Manufacturing in North America - Size, Shares, Segmentation, Competitors, Channels, Trends, and Outlook Underlying the Manufacture of Oilfield Truck/Bodies - 2017-2022 Analysis & Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Oilfield truck/body manufacture is a niche vocational truck segment, and very few manufacturers concentrate exclusively on truck chassis-mounted oilfield truck/bodies. This product is usually manufactured alongside other off-road oilfield truck equipment. The report presents a competitive analysis of US and Canadian production of these specialized truck/bodies.

The five leading manufacturers accounted for 73% of total shipments in 2017, with the top two accounting for 45% of the market in dollar value of sales.

Demand for oilfield products such as bed trucks, winches and gin pole trucks is mainly dependent on drilling activities in the United States and Canada. Increased drilling activity in the 2010 to mid-2014 period resulted in a surge in demand for these products. Demand dropped since mid-2014 due to the downturn in fracking activities. Drilling activities have increased moderately since end-2016 after a two-year downturn, with the uptick expected to continue in 2018, buoyed by a continued recovery in oil prices. This augurs well for the segment.

These and other topics are the subject of this report. The report can be put to immediate use for sales and market planning, M&A identification, competitive share analysis, alliances and technology transfer considerations.

Key Topics Covered

1 Scope

2 Product Types

3 Market Size Estimates - Units & Dollars 2017

4 Market Shares: Competitive Analysis in Units & Dollars

5 Market Analysis

6 Market Dynamics & Demand Factors

7 Outlook 2018-2022

8 Production by Region

9 Key Manufacturer Data

10 Manufacturer Profiles (11 Companies Profiled)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dk8spt/north_america?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
