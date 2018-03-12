Log in
North America Vertical Farming Market Analysis 2017-2023: Market to Witness a CAGR Growth of 19.2% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

03/12/2018 | 10:13pm CET

The "North America Vertical Farming Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Vertical Farming Market would witness market growth of 19.2% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Vertical farming is a process that is used to produce food and medicine in vertically stacked layers, vertically inclined surfaces and/or integrated in other structures (such as in a skyscraper, used warehouse, or shipping container). The vertical farming practice uses indoor farming methods and controlled-environment agriculture (CEA) system, as it is possible to fully control environmental factors.

The vertical farming facilities artificially control light, environmental changes (humidity, temperature, gases) and fertigation. Popularity of organic foods, rising urban population, and decreasing arable land are the factors that are driving the growth of the vertical farming market.

Nevertheless, high initial investments to set up a vertical farm and technologies used, being in developmental phase are the factors that would limit the market growth. Another concern with the technology is, not all crops can be grown by this method. It is limited to crops such as tomatoes, lettuces, and green crops, thus hampering growth of the market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. North America Vertical Farming Market

Chapter 4. North America Vertical Farming Market by Component

Chapter 5. North America Vertical Farming Market by Country

Chapter 6. Company Profiles

  • AeroFarms
  • Urban Crops Solutions
  • Illumitex, Inc.
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Sky Green Ltd.
  • Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.
  • American Hydroponics
  • Hort Americas
  • Agrilution
  • Green Sense Farms, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hj474d/north_america?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
