North America Vertical Farming Market Analysis 2017-2023: Market to Witness a CAGR Growth of 19.2% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "North
America Vertical Farming Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report
has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America Vertical Farming Market would witness market growth of
19.2% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2023.
Vertical farming is a process that is used to produce food and medicine
in vertically stacked layers, vertically inclined surfaces and/or
integrated in other structures (such as in a skyscraper, used warehouse,
or shipping container). The vertical farming practice uses indoor
farming methods and controlled-environment agriculture (CEA) system, as
it is possible to fully control environmental factors.
The vertical farming facilities artificially control light,
environmental changes (humidity, temperature, gases) and fertigation.
Popularity of organic foods, rising urban population, and decreasing
arable land are the factors that are driving the growth of the vertical
farming market.
Nevertheless, high initial investments to set up a vertical farm and
technologies used, being in developmental phase are the factors that
would limit the market growth. Another concern with the technology is,
not all crops can be grown by this method. It is limited to crops such
as tomatoes, lettuces, and green crops, thus hampering growth of the
market.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. North America Vertical Farming Market
Chapter 4. North America Vertical Farming Market by Component
Chapter 5. North America Vertical Farming Market by Country
Chapter 6. Company Profiles
-
AeroFarms
-
Urban Crops Solutions
-
Illumitex, Inc.
-
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
-
Sky Green Ltd.
-
Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.
-
American Hydroponics
-
Hort Americas
-
Agrilution
-
Green Sense Farms, LLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hj474d/north_america?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180312006235/en/